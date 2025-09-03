Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs. Fresno State - Spread, Over/Under, Props
After a disappointing outing in the first week of the season, the Oregon State Beavers will hope to bounce back in their second contest of the season when they welcome the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday.
The Beavers are one-possession favorites, but this was also the case heading into their loss against Cal last week. The Beavers will need to make several improvements against a Fresno State team that is 1-1 on the year.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from FanDuel.
MORE: Oregon State Beavers Release Depth Chart For Fresno State Game
Spread: Fresno State +3.5 (-122), Oregon State -3.5 (+100) Point Total: O/U 46.5 (O: -105, U: -115) Moneyline: Fresno State +122, Oregon State -146
To Score Every Quarter: Fresno State - Yes (+320), Fresno State - No (-460), Oregon State - Yes (+240), Oregon State - No (-330)
Winning Margin: Fresno State 1-6 (+500), Fresno State 7-12 (+650), Fresno State 13-18 (+1000), Fresno State 19-24 (+1800), Fresno State 25-30 (+3300)
Oregon State 1-6 (+450), Oregon State 7-12 (+500), Oregon State 7-12 (+500), Oregon State 13-18 (+750), Oregon State 19-24 (+1100), Oregon State 25-30 (+1900)
Oregon State Total Points: Over 24.5 (+100), Under 24.5 (-132)
Fresno State Total Points: Over 21.5 (-106), Under 21.5 (-125)
First Half Winner: Fresno State (+116), Oregon State (-144)
Moneyline/Total Points Parlay: Fresno State to win & Over 48.5 Points (+400), Fresno State to win & Under 48.5 Points (+260), Oregon State to win & Over 48.5 Points (+270), Oregon State to win & Under 48.5 Points (+185)
Spread/Total Points Parlay: Fresno State +3.5 & Over 48.5 Points (+300), Fresno State +3.5 & Under 48.5 Points (+195), Oregon State -3.5 & Over 48.5 Points (+340), Oregon State -3.5 & Under 48.5 Points (+230)
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Have you checked out State of the Beavs?
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.