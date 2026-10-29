Oregon State Football @ Fresno State: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines

The Oregon State Beavers reutrn to action after a bye week this weekend, travelling to face Matt Entz' Fresno State Bulldogs.

Oregon State enter the weekend winners of their last five contests, a rare feat in Corvallis over the last decade-plus. A win for the Beavers Saturday night will make them bowl eligible for the first time since the 2023 campaign.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night's contest between two competitive Pac-12 sides.

Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 3-0 Pac-12 Conference) @ Fresno State Bulldogs (4-3, 1-2 Pac-12 Conference)

Date: Saturday, October 31 2026

Time: 8 p.m. PT // 11 p.m. ET

Location: Valley Children's Stadium - Fresno, California

TV: USA Network

Radio: Beaver Sports Network

Point Spread: Oregon State -5.5 on FanDuel

Fresno Plays Well At Home

While the Beavers have the better overall record this season, the Fresno State Bulldogs have the home field advantage. In their previous seven contests against the Beavers in Fresno, the Bulldogs have won six. Oregon State's last win in Fresno came during the 2022 season in a 35-32 result, courtesy of a last-second rushing touchdown from Jack Colletto.

OSU's Unbelievable Offense

Sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson and freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree are both turning in incredibly impressive performances for JaMarcus Shephard. Atkinson enters the game having thrown for over 300 yards in seven consecutive games, tying the school record. Meanwhile, Legree has racked up over 100 receiving yards in seven straight games and has 14 touchdown catches on the season—two away from tying Brandin Cooks' single-season program record. Collectively, the Beavers have averaged 50.8 points per game over their last four contests.

Erasing Recent Memories of Fresno State

In 2025, Fresno State beat Oregon State in Corvallis by a final score of 36-27. It was a game that made some realize the end of the Trent Bray era was coming very, very soon.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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