Oregon State Star Freshman Jesse Legree Commits To Beavers Through 2027-2028 Season

Oregon State true freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree announced Friday that he is committed to JaMarcus Shephard's program through the 2027-2028 college football season.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Legree made the announcement at his high school, Saint Frances Academy, during the Beavers' bye week.

Through seven games for the Beavs, Legree leads FBS in receiving yards with 1040, touchdown catches with 14, and receiving yards per game with 148.6. He has received the Pac-12's Freshman of the Week award each of the last seven weeks.

"I always had an expectation for myself. Really just looking for the opportunity and I know when I got the opportunity I was going to run with it," Legree said of his freshman production during a livestream with 247Sports Friday.

With stats like those, Legree was likely to be one of the transfer portal's hottest commodities after being lightly recruited out of the prep ranks. However, Legree's announcement gives hope that Oregon State's offense can sustain their substantial growth for at-least one more season.

"it's always some kid's dream to live out a signing day, and unfortunately, I wasn't able to have mine last year, and to be able to have one this year for this contract is great," Legree noted as he signed for at-least one more year with the Beavs.

When asked why Legree made it a point to announce his continuing commitment to the Beavers now, Legree said "to start the growth at Oregon State, hopefully to bring in more people, more recruits, and even more transfers to help us out. And I just know that Coach Shep is going to grow this this organization to something different in the next couple years."

The Beavers are 5-2 to start JaMarcus Shephard's first season leading the program. After losses to ranked opponents Houston and Texas Tech to start the year, the Beavers have rattled off five consecutive victories to get to the top of the Pac-12 table. Oregon State's 2026-2027 campaign continues on October 31 with an 8 PM PT kickoff at Fresno State.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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