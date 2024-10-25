Oregon State Football: Receiver Trent Walker On Strong Pace To Start 2024 Season
Oregon State's offense this season has largely focused on running the ball to start the 2024 seaosn. The Beavs are averaging 239 rushing yards per game to start the year. However, when quarterback Gevani McCoy has had to pass, junior Trent Walker has by far been the most dependable.
The Beaverton High School product is OSU's leading receiver through seven games, with 46 receptions for 468 yards. He has 30 more receptions than the next highest total on the Beavs' roster so far. With five games remaining and averaging 6.5 receptions per game, Walker is on pace to have the first 60-catch season for Oregon State since Isaiah Hodgins did it in 2019.
In the last three games, Walker has 23 catches, third-most in the nation in that time span. Last week against UNLV, the redshirt junior posted a career high with nine catches, accumulating 88 yards. In each game this season, he's had at least one catch of 14 yards or more with three games where he caught a pass of at-least 30 yards.
Moving forward, if the Beavs want to continue want to continue to take the pressure off of running back Anthony Hankers, as he tries to make up for the production lost to Jam Griffin's still undisclosed injury, going downfield to Walker could be another way to do that.
The Beavers return to action Saturday at Cal on ESPN2 at 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET.
