Oregon State Football vs. San Diego State: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines

Oregon State will look to make it four consecutive wins this week, as they welcome Sean Lewis' San Diego State Aztecs to Reser Stadium. The Beavers are hoping to sustain momentum after thrashing Colorado State on the road last week.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's contest between the Beavers and the Aztecs.

Oregon State Beavers (3-2, 1-0 Pac-12 Conference) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (2-3, 1-0 Pac-12 Conference)

Date: Saturday, October 10

Time: 3 p.m. PT

Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon

TV: USA Network

Radio: Beaver Sports Network

Point Spread: Oregon State -14.5 on FanDuel

A Familiar Face in Corvallis

Defensive end Kai Wallin, now with the Aztecs, returns to Corvallis after one season at Oregon State in 2025. Wallin played in nine games for the Beavers last season, posting 17 total tackles with two for a loss, a sack, and a pass breakup. This season with San Diego State, Wallin has 12 tackles through four games and grabbed an interception against Texas State last week. That game was a 31-29 win for the Aztecs to give them a 1-0 start to Pac-12 play.

SDSU's Mumps Outbreak

San Diego State's locker room is currently being hindered by an outbreak of the mumps, in additon to several injuries across the board. With more than 30 players listed on this week's injury report, depth could be an issue for the visitors.

Jesse Legree's Dominance

Through the first five games of the season, Oregon State freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree has been a national headline. With nine receiving touchdowns, Legree is tied for the national lead with Heisman contender and Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith. His 741 receiving yards are second only to Smith, and includes over 100 yards in each of OSU's five contests to start the year (a Beaver program record).

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

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About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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