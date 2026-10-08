State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football Looks To Sustain Momentum Against San Diego State

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

To start their first conference schedule in the relaunched Pac-12, the Oregon State Beavers picked up a blowout win over Colorado State this past weekend. Braden Atkinson and Jesse Legree continued their impressive run of form and the tight ends also got heavily involved en route to the 56-26 result. Time to review that result and what else worked for JaMarcus Shephard to get his team to a 3-2 record on the year.

This Saturday, the Beavers host a 2-3 San Diego State squad, who are coming off of a dramatic 31-29 win over the Texas State Bobcats. What challenges does Sean Lewis' team present to the Beavers as the Aztecs deal with a mumps outbreak? Are they ready to surprise some conference foes themselves?

In addition to our thoughts, you'll hear clips from Shephard's media availability, as well as offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen and defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre.

All that, plus a look at the five college football games that Matt Bagley thinks you should watch this weekend.

Thank you for your support of the show, and as always, Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics:

-A comprehensive recap of Oregon State's win over Colorado State, which led to one of the weirder situations of the weekend (on the CSU side) across college football.

-Looking ahead to Oregon State's matchup with the San Diego State Aztecs, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET this week in Corvallis.

-Short audio clips from this week's media availabilities with head coach JaMarcus Shephard, offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen, and defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre.

-The top five games to watch across college football in Week Six of the regular season.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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