State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football Looks To Sustain Momentum Against San Diego State
Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!
To start their first conference schedule in the relaunched Pac-12, the Oregon State Beavers picked up a blowout win over Colorado State this past weekend. Braden Atkinson and Jesse Legree continued their impressive run of form and the tight ends also got heavily involved en route to the 56-26 result. Time to review that result and what else worked for JaMarcus Shephard to get his team to a 3-2 record on the year.
This Saturday, the Beavers host a 2-3 San Diego State squad, who are coming off of a dramatic 31-29 win over the Texas State Bobcats. What challenges does Sean Lewis' team present to the Beavers as the Aztecs deal with a mumps outbreak? Are they ready to surprise some conference foes themselves?
In addition to our thoughts, you'll hear clips from Shephard's media availability, as well as offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen and defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre.
All that, plus a look at the five college football games that Matt Bagley thinks you should watch this weekend.
Thank you for your support of the show, and as always, Go Beavs.
MORE: Pro Beavs: Rasmussen Shines, Kwan and Bazzana on Brink of Elimination
This Week's Topics:
-A comprehensive recap of Oregon State's win over Colorado State, which led to one of the weirder situations of the weekend (on the CSU side) across college football.
-Looking ahead to Oregon State's matchup with the San Diego State Aztecs, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET this week in Corvallis.
-Short audio clips from this week's media availabilities with head coach JaMarcus Shephard, offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen, and defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre.
-The top five games to watch across college football in Week Six of the regular season.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
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Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.