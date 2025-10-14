Oregon State Interim Head Coach Robb Akey Shakes Up Staff
Yesterday, in a wide-spanning conversation with local media that lasted over thirty minutes, Oregon State interim head coach Robb Akey announced several changes to the Beavers' coaching staff.
The Beavers Have a New Playcaller
Like Oregon State's previous head coach Trent Bray, no one can question offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson's passion for his alma mater. Also like Bray, Beaver Nation often questions Gunderson's competency on gameday. Last season, Gunderson's Beavers ranked 95th in total offense, completing just 60% of their passes and throwing for a paltry 201.4 yards per game. This season, despite the addition of 1.5 million dollar quarterback transfer Maalik Murphy, the Beavers total offense has plummeted to 124th, with a lower completion percentage, and higher turnovers.
While Gunderson will keep his job coaching quarterbacks - for now - Akey is asking senior analyst Danny Langsdorf to call plays. Before joining Trent Bray's staff this Spring, Langsdorf spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Temple. However, Beaver fans likely remember him best as Mike Riley's offensive coordinator in Corvallis from 2005-13.
Three Coaches Are Trying to Fill Trent Bray's Shoes
Trent Bray wore a lot of hats: he was the head coach, the defensive coordinator, and the linebackers coach. With Bray out of the picture, his special assistant to the head coach is now the interim head coach, but there are still plenty of responsibilities left to tackle.
In his press conference yesterday, Akey revealed that those responsibilities would be split up amongst the remaining defensive coaches. Defensive quality control coach Mark Criner will coach linebackers. Co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Rod Chance will have help alongside new co-defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, the Beavers' defensive line coach. To help fill in the cracks, secondary coach AJ Cooper may take on a bigger role.
Criner cut his teeth as Portland State's defensive coordinator in the late nineties, before working with then-Idaho head coach (and coincidentally, Oregon State's interim head coach) Robb Akey from 2007-12. Tuiaki's promotion marks his second stint as defensive coordinator, following a run at BYU from 2016-22. Cooper won an NAIA national title as a defensive back at Southern Oregon, and has coached all three phases of defense at Central Washington, Sacramento State, and now Oregon State.
Special Teams Are a Mystery
In his press conference, Akey was less open about special teams, offering up that "We'll do it amongst the staff. Different guys are [coaching special teams]. Everybody's going to be teaching guys and coaching guys within each team".
However, astute listeners might notice Akey ended his statement on special teams with a quasi-endorsement of his son, special teams quality control coach Daniel Akey. Per the elder Akey, "Daniel Akey is going to have his hands full, because he's got to help these guys get everything put together".