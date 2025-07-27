Meet the Oregon State Coaches: Quality Control & GAs
In preparation for camp, we are recapping offseason staff changes, and reintroducing key members of Trent Bray's staff, including the head honcho himself. We’ve also written about the offensive position coaches, and the defensive position coaches. This final piece in the series focuses on the quality control coaches, and the football program's graduate assistants.
Offensive Quality Control Coach Mikey Jacobsen
Mikey Jacobson's journey up the college football coaching ladder is a unique one. While most college coaches played college football, Jacobsen didn't. Instead, his start came as an undergraduate volunteer at his alma mater Utah in 2016 & 2017. His time in Salt Lake City focused on the offense & special teams.
In 2021, Jacobsen took a graduate assistant position with Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins, where he helped coach wide receivers. When Kelly left for Ohio State, Jacobsen stayed behind to ease the transition under new UCLA coach Deshaun Foster. The 2025 season marks his opening stanza in Corvallis.
Defensive Quality Control Coach Mark Criner
Mark Criner's new role at Oregon State extends a long, storied career of coaching in the Pacific Northwest. The Boise State graduate (and son of former Boise State Division I-AA National Champion Jim Criner), served on Portland State's coaching staff from 1993-99, and later became defensive coordinator at Idaho from 2007-12, and an assistant with the XFL's Seattle franchise in 2020.
Most recently, he served as Southern Miss' outside linebackers coach for the past four seasons, helping the Golden Eagles tally among the top teams in America in scoring defense, turnovers forced, and tackles.
Special Teams Quality Control Coach Daniel Akey
Daniel Akey will begin his first paid staff position this season. A former equipment intern with the former Washington NFL franchise (2016-17), Akey studied at Washington State and spent his undergraduate years as a volunteer assistant with a focus on offense.
Graduate Assistants Trevon Bradford, Adam Klein, Nick Pickett, and Semisi Seluni
Trevon Bradford and Semisi Seluni are proud Oregon State alums embracing the coaching profession. The Oregon City native Bradford played 52 games in orange & black - earning a 2018 All Pac 12 Honorable Mention at wide receiver - before signing a UDFA deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. After getting cut at the end of the preseason, Bradford went to work in the Beavers' recruiting office.
Seluni started at defensive tackle for Oregon State last season, and now embarks on the beginnings of his coaching journey.
Like Bradford and Seluni, Nick Pickett also boasts playing experience at Reser Stadium, but he wore green & yellow. Pickett, a standout defensive back during the Mario Cristobal era at Oregon, has close ties with former Oregon State defensive coordinator (and previously Pickett's defensive backs coach in Eugene) Keith Heyward.
Adam Klein is taking a leap of faith. Klein played at Temple, where he was a team captain on the offensive line. After several years as a graduate assistant with his alma mater, Klein's 2025 season at Oregon State will be his first college football stop outside of Temple.