Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Open Season With 86-45 Win Over Corban
Oregon State Women's Basketball got their season started Friday afternoon, welcoming the Corban Warriors to Corvallis. The Beavers handily took care of business, taking down Corban 86-45 to start the season with a win.
Tiara Bolden scored the Beavers first points of the season with a layup 20 seconds into the game. The Beavers used their size to contain the Warriors, posting 7 blocks in the first. An 8 point quarter from Bolden led the Beavers to building an 8 point, 23-7 lead at the end of the quarter.
Corban managed to fight back in the second quarter, going on a 7 point run that put a bit of a scare into the Beavers. Lara Alonso managed to put that to rest, scoring four straight to get the Beavers back in rhythm, before an Ally Schimel three completely erased all that the Warriors had built in the second. At the end of the first half Oregon State led 35-14.
Kennedie Shuler got the second half started on the right foot for the Beavers, scoring a quick four in the first minute. Other than a brief Corban run midway through the quarter, the third was all Oregon State, as the Beavers extended their lead to 61-26. A 35 point lead after three.
Corban's offense managed to wake up in the fourth quarter, but the Beavers matched them step for step. The Warriors never quit, but Oregon State never really let up, and by the end of the game OSU had built a 41 point, 86-45 win.
It was a very balanced game from the Beavers, with five players hitting double digits in scoring. Lara Alonso led the way with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists. A double double in your first official college game is a great way to start a career. Tiara Bolden was right behind her with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Ally Schimel had 11 points on the night, and Kennedie Shuler and Liz Williamson rounded out the top scores with 10 points each.
The Beavers next game should be more of a challenge. Air Force comes to Gill on Monday, November 10th in what should be more of a test for the team. Last year the Beavers stumbled in an early game against a Mountain West opponent, losing to Colorado State in their season opener. We'll see how much has changed this year.