Oregon State LG Dylan Sikorski Embraces Starting Role
Dylan Sikorski might be the happiest player on the Oregon State football team.
Yesterday, Dylan Sikorski opened up to local media, embracing a wide grin that was impossible to ignore. The redshirt freshman offensive lineman knows his career trajectory is soaring.
Last Saturday, Sikorski earned his first ever Oregon State start, lining up at left guard between tackle Jacob Strand and center Van Wells.
It wasn’t supposed to happen. A deep sleeper to earn a starting role, Sikorski spent most of fall camp recovering from an injury. “I had a meniscus tear, I had surgery on that in the Spring, I got back in four months and I’m back playing”. Sikorski was cleared to play in time for the opening kickoff Saturday, and started despite being left off the official two-deep depth chart entirely.
Clearly, the coaches believed in Sikorski’s potential. He’s only been on campus for fourteen months, but at 6’4” and 332 pounds, he already displays NFL-caliber measurables. What’s more, he has a can-do attitude. Last season, after the Beavers defensive line suffered through a dizzying array of injuries, the then-true freshman buried on the depth chart agreed to switch sides. He played in four games, earning tackles against ranked foes Washington State and Boise State late in the season.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Beavers’ starting left guard led all Oregon State linemen in pass blocking grade (88.1) and run blocking grade (70.1). In PFF’s criterion, a grade in the 70s is above average, and a grade in the 80s is good. Sikorski’s self-assessment was more humble: “I could get better in everything … my run game could definitely get better: picking up blitzes, linebackers, eyes on the linebackers”.
For the Beavers to earn their first win of the season Saturday afternoon versus Fresno State, they’ll need a big day from their emerging starter.