Oregon State's AJ Newberry Gets Honorable Mention For National Award After Huge Performance Versus Cougs

On Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State senior running back AJ Newberry was listed as one of ten honorable mentions for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the seventh week of the college football season.

Newberry helped Oregon State achieve a 48-30 victory over the Washington State Cougars in Corvallis this past week, carrying 11 times for 105 yards on the ground, with five catches for 120 yards and a touchdown through the air. Newberry, a transfer from Vanderbilt, became the first Oregon State player to have more than 100 yards in both the rushing and receiving categories in the same game in more than two decades.

"He played hard. He played like he was frustrated, and wanted to find a way to play better for this football team," head coach JaMarcus Shephard said postgame of his running back. "I always want our guys to have a little chip on their shoulders, and he does. I just told him 'thank you for trusting us.' You know,he could've went to a lot of other schools and decided to come here.And you know what, he played really really well today. Tonight it was a special experience watching him play the game that way."

Newberry has rushed 65 times for 431 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and 3 touchdowns, while adding 24 receptions for 288 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

All players recognized by The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award must be student-athletes who played football and graduated from a Texas High School, and/or playing at a four-year Division I Texas college. Newberry is a native of Grand Prairie, Texas and graduated from South Grand Prairie High School.

It's been a fast start to the season for Oregon State, who are 5-2 and winners of each of their last five contests. Along the way, Newberry and the offense have averaged 527 yards per game, good for top five in FBS. The Beavers have a bye week this upcoming weekend, but will return to action on Saturday, October 31 in a road contest against Fresno State.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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