Quarterback Braden Atkinson spoke with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since he was named the starter.

He discussed his football journey, his underdog mentality after being overlooked, and the connection he has built with the Oregon State coaching staff. In particular, Atkinson has gelled with new Beavers offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen, who had already seen a bit of Dahlen's tape from Mercer University prior to either of them coming to Oregon State. Dahlen, during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide, scouted Atkinson's performance against Auburn.

"It meant a lot, Mitch Dahlen coming from Alabama to watch that game before the Iron Bowl, and seeing my tape," Atkinson said. "I definitely felt like I played some good ball the first half, so proud of that and getting to know Mitch has been phenomenal."

Those quick connections with the coaching staff also helped make transferring to Oregon State an easy decision for the North Carolina native.

"Ever since talking to Shep and Dahlen it was just the energy they brought...I remember my first phone call with those two, they got all the coaches on the phone and were all super excited, and kind of from there on...once I got here and they were showin' me around and talking ball with me, I probably talked to Dahlen for forty minutes about ball. And that kinda just outweighed every visit I took, and I just loved the place."

Despite a senior season at Rolesville High School where he threw for 3,925 yards and 53 touchdowns with just three interceptions, Atkinson was lightly recruited at that point. However, it took him just one season to get on the radar of FBS programs.

"I feel like a good word to describe it is grit," Atkinson said of his quick progression into the college game. "Coach Jacobs and Anthony Soto at Mercer gave me a shot to come down to Georgia and play some ball, and I never looked back. I mean, it just shows people what all you can accomplish in a year and a half, so just stayin' the course and doin' your thing."

During his high school recruitment, scouts often fixated on his size as a reason to doubt his potential. However, Atkinson quickly learned to not listen to those detractors. He'll likely have to adapt a similar midset this year jumping from the FCS level to lead a program in the midst of a major transition.

"My 'why' is always going to be my family, and how much they sacrificed to see me succeed. Now when I do hear 'not tall enough, not fast enough to play at FBS level' that's just gonna be a chip on my shoulder. Love being the underdog, love being doubted."

As he's worked his way into the starting role, Atkinson is starting to develop on-field chemistry with fellow transfer addition Bubba Hampton. The two connected for a long completion in this past weekend's intrasquad scrimmage that was one of the offense's highlights of the preseason.

"Bubba made a crazy catch...I just had to put it in the vicinity and he'll go get it," Atkinson noted of his connection with the former Alabma wideout. Bubba's a play-maker, and I can't wait to see what he does on Saturdays."

Atkinson also had great things to say about his arsenal of tight ends, a position group that can be a great thing to lean on for a quarterback still coming into his own.

"It's been amazing, they're just natural play-makers. DC[DeCorion Temple] had a crazy catch about a couple weeks ago in our practice, and Eric[Olsen] has been a real explosive guy for the offense. We really try to pride ourselves on explosiveness. You normally don't think of tight ends being explosive players, but these tight ends really are, and they've been great."

Atkinson will lead the Beavers under center when they open the campaign at Houston on September 5.