Oregon State's Dylan Black Named To Watch List For National Long Snapper Award

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers long snapper Dylan Black (48) warms up before the game against the San Diego State Aztecs at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Oregon State redshirt senior Dylan Black was named Monday to the 2025 watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award, presented annually to the nation's top collegiate long snapper.

In 2025, Black is expected to be a full participant with the Beavers again after missing all of last season. He has appeared in 46 games for OSU previously.

Black was recently declared cancer free by his doctors after undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. Black was a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year award in 2024. He enters his seventh season with the program in 2025.

In addition, Black also works with OSU's Beavers Without Borders program, helping construct an orphanage in the Dominican Republic. He also has made the Pac-12 Honor Roll Three Times. Additionally, he also volunteered at the Fun Run 2025 to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital and participated in OSU's Dam Able initiative to assist members of the Corvallis community with disabilities.

Black was also recently named to the watch list for the 2025 Wuerffel Trophy.

Ten semifinalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award will be announced on Monday, November 17. Those names will be narrowed to three finalists announced on Monday, December 1 and the winner selected at a live ceremony in Lake Bluff, Illinois on Saturday, December 13.

Oregon State will open the 2025 season on August 30 at home against the California Golden Bears.

