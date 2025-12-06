Oregon State's Highest-Graded Defensive Players in 2025

Oregon State's season ended with a 2-10 overall record last week and the program is off in a new direction under head coach JaMarcus Shephard.

Most Beaver fans will admit that this season was one to forget. The Oregon State defense allowed an average of 379.8 yards per game and 6.01 yards per play, putting them at No. 74 in total defense in FBS.

At the end of the day, Oregon State's lack of success can't solely be pinned on just the offense, just the defense, or just the special teams. In every phase, several players did what they could to help move things in a positive direction.

With the season wrapped up, several of these players stand out on in Pro Football Focus' cumulative grades for the year. Here are the ones that stand out the most.

Aiden Sullivan - 87.2 Overall Grade

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) is interfered with in the end zone by Oregon State Beavers linebacker Aiden Sullivan (2) during the second quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Sullivan was arguably Oregon State's most important defensive player in 2025. The redshirt junior linebacker received the highest overall grade of anybody on the Beaver defense. He also posted the team's highest coverage grade of 85.8, the second-highest run defense grade (80.5), and a pass rush grade of 70.1. Sullivan finished the season with 72 tackles, 7 for a loss, three forced fumbles, and a pass breakup.

Takari Hickle - 78.7 Overall Grade

Sep 16, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Takari Hickle (43) sacks San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jalen Mayden (18) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Hickle posted five tackles for loss with two sacks in 2025, with 37 total tackles. Hickle was OSU's top-rated run defender on the season (83.7). Hickle tied with Shamar Meikle and Jacob Schuster for the team lead in sacks.

Mason White - 73.6 Overall Grade

Sep 13, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Coy Eakin (3) reacts after making a first down against Oregon State Beavers defensive safety Mason White (1) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Appearing 11 games and in 193 defensive snaps, White was effective in his time on the field with 29 tackles, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Playing mostly free safety, White had the lowest missed tackle rate on the team at just 7.7%.

Andy Alfieri - 72.8 Overall Grade

Nov 29, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees (9) is stopped short of the goal line by Oregon State Beavers linebacker Andy Alfieri (88) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 32-8. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Alfieri appeared in seven games with 97 snaps in 2025. Missing time in the first half of the season, Alfieri finished the season strong, posting nine tackles in the season finale against Washington State. His focus was more narrow in 2025 compared to years past, playing outside linebacker after being a two-way player in his first season with the Beavers last year.

Shamar Meikle - 72.3 Overall Grade

Meikle was a playmaker in opposing backfields, registering six tackles for loss with two sacks and five QB hurries. The Florida native showed he has high potential in his sophomore season.

Notes

- Skyler Thomas, OSU's leading tackler on the year with 78, received an overall grade of 65.6. Thomas also played the most defensive snaps of any Beaver this season with 666.

-Jaheim Patterson, the only member of the Beavers' defense to post multiple interceptions, recorded an overall grade of 67.0.

-Safeties Sean Craig and Tyjai Hopper posted grades of 75.0 and 73.5, but only played 11 and ten snaps, respectively.

