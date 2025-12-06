Oregon State's Highest-Graded Offensive Players in 2025

Oregon State's season ended with a 2-10 overall record last week and the program is off in a new direction under head coach JaMarcus Shephard.

Most Beaver fans will admit that this season was one to forget. The Oregon State offense averaged 349.8 yards per game in 2025, outside of the top 90 in FBS, with an average of five yards per play.

At the end of the day, Oregon State's lack of success can't solely be pinned on just the offense, just the defense, or just the special teams. In every phase, several players did what they could to help move things in a positive direction.

With the season wrapped up, several of these players stand out on in Pro Football Focus' cumulative grades for the year. Here are the ones that stand out the most.

MORE: Oregon State Alum Inoke Breckterfield Returns to Coach Defensive Line

Anthony Hankerson - 72.6 Overall Grade

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

As expected, Hankerson was the Beavers' workhorse running back all season with 680 total snaps. PFF gave Hankerson of grade of 75.9 as a rusher, the highest on the team. Another aspect of Hankerson's game that was executed at a high level was pass blocking, earning a team-high grade of 84.3.

Taz Reddicks - 70.5 Overall Grade

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Taz Reddicks hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reddicks finished the season with an overall grade of 70.5 and a grade of 72.5 in the passing game. With 304 snaps, Reddicks didn't see as many snaps as Trent Walker or David Wells, Reddicks made 30 catches for 391 yards, an average of 13.03 yards per catch.

Trent Walker - 68.8 Overall Grade

Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) receives a punt during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, Walker was the Beavers' leading receiver in 2025, catching 68 passes for 823 yards. PFF gave Walker an overall grade of 68.8 after he played the second-most offensive snaps on the team (731).

Ryan Berger - 67.3 Overall Grade

Sep 13, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Ryan Berger (65) blocks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Appearing in nine games with 504 snaps, the redshirt sophomore Berger was Oregon State's top-rated offensive lineman in 2025. Berger received a grade of 80.9 in pass blocking and 66.2 in run blocking this season, the highest grades on the team among lineman.

Maalik Murphy - 67.3 Overall Grade

Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) throws a pass during warmups before the game against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Murphy began the season as the Beavers' starting quarterback, but that did not last through the entirety of the season. Murphy received a grade 65.3 in the passing game, and a 67.1 grade as a rusher. Despite his issues, Murphy received a higher overall grade than both Gabarri Johnson (49.9) and Tristan Ti'a (56.6). Appearing in ten games, Murphy completed 161 passes on 277 attempts for 1805 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions, adding one rushing touchdown.

Notes

- Wide receiver Jhae Drummer received the highest overall grade on the team at 81.0. However, Drummer appeared in just one game on offense this season with a total of six offensive snaps.

-Jamai East received a grade of 80.5 in the passing game (highest on the team), though he appeared in just four games on offense, for 39 offensive snaps

-Fullback Jake Reichle, who appeared in 42 offensive snaps, received higher-than-average grades in overall (76.9), pass blocking (72.8), rushing (74.6), and run blocking (69.5).

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI