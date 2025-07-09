Oregon State's Top Transfer Additions Ahead of the 2025 Season
The Beavers have picked up 14 players from the transfer portal since last season ended. It can be difficult to tell where the newcomers stand prior to fall camp, where guys can move up the depth chart and overall pictures start to become clearer. As of right now, here is a list of who we see as the five most impactful transfers Oregon State has brought in.
5. Kai Wallin: EDGE, Transfer from Nebraska
With three years of experience at the college level, Wallin could play an important part in OSU's defensive line rotation. Though he didn't see much action in his time at Nebraska, he posted 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks during his 2022 season at American River college. The Beavers do not enter fall camp with exceptional dept at Edge, and Wallin, along with Takari Hickle, could both see a lot of the field at defensive end.
4. Josiah Timoteo: Offensive Tackle, Transfer from Nevada
The Beavers lost multiple starters on last season's offensive line. It was important for them to go out and get an experienced OT, and they seem to have found that in Redshirt Sophomore Josiah Timoteo. Last season as a freshman, Timoteo started seven games for the Wolfpack and played in a total of 11. Entering 2025, he and Van Wells are the only offensive linemen on the roster with more significant starting experience.
3. Riley Williams: Tight End, Transfer from Miami
A four-star recruit out of Central Catholic in Portland, Williams spent his first two seasons at Miami, where he caught 15 passes for 187 yards. At 6'6", 240, Williams has quality run-blocking ability and has demonstrated his potential to be a short-medium depth route threat. Now finding himself on a team that was in need of a pass-catching Tight End, Williams could be a real difference-maker for the Oregon State offense this season.
2. Raesjon Davis: Inside Linebacker, Transfer from USC
Though he lacks significant starting experience, Davis brings a formidable presence to the middle of the OSU defense. Ranked top ten at his position out of high school, many believe he is yet to reach his potential, and he could be primed for a breakout season in his final year of eligibility. With Melvin Jordan and Isaiah Chisom both having departed, the Beavers will need someone to step up at inside linebacker, and Davis could be the guy.
1. Maalik Murphy: Quarterback, Transfer from Duke
After leading Duke to a nine-win. season in 2024, the four-star transfer QB enters Corvallis with a lot of upside. Murphy has tremendous arm strength, and NFL scouts have commented on his ability to fit balls into tight windows. A pocket passer, Murphy doesn't use his legs much, meaning that the O-line's performance will be crucial to his success. If he's able to develop chemistry with guys like Darrius Clemons and Trent Walker, Murphy could have the Oregon State offense running very well.
Catch Up On the State of the Beavs Podcast!