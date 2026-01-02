Oregon State Starting Corner Jalil Tucker Hops Into Transfer Portal

Jalil Tucker's time at Oregon State is running out. Last night on Instagram, the Beavers' starting corner announced his plans to use the transfer portal.

In a statement presented by his agency A&P, Tucker spoke glowingly of his year in Corvallis:

"After careful thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. I want to sincerely thank Oregon State University, the football coaching staff, my teammates, the strength staff, trainers, and all of Beaver Nation for the opportunity to compete over the past year.



I'm truly grateful for the experiences, relationships, and support I received both on and off the field. Thank you to my teammates for believing in me and for the memories that will last a lifetime. I also appreciate everyone behind the scenes who played a role in my development as a player and as a person. Oregon State will always hold a special place in my journey. With that said, I'm excited for the next chapter and ready to embrace new opportunities. Go Beavs!"

Following a stellar high school career at San Diego powerhouse Lincoln High, coached by former NFL return man David Dunn, Tucker earned a three star ranking from the various recruiting services. His college career began at nearby Oregon, as he passed on offers from Florida State, Cal, Utah, Washington, Nebraska, and others.

Tucker redshirted his true freshman 2022 season without seeing the field, and entered 2023 with little hope for change. When Spring practices began, he saw third string snaps. Shortly after the start of Spring practices, the redshirt freshman decided to use the transfer portal for the first time. Then after a move home to San Diego State fell through - he committed but never enrolled - Tucker continued his college football career at nearby San Diego Mesa junior college.

Two years later - in January 2025 - Tucker enrolled at Oregon State, and he immediately competed for a starting role at boundary corner. When the season began in late August, Tucker earned first team snaps opposite the true freshman Trey Glasper, and tried his best in Trent Bray's aggressive press man coverage scheme: across 11 games the junior started 10 times, with 25 tackles, 1 interception, five pass breakups, and 1 quarterback hurry on a blitz.

He has at least one year of eligibility remaining.