State of the Beavs: The Transfer Portal is Open For Oregon State Football

The transfer portal has officially opened for the college football world. For the next two weeks, rosters all over the country will be shifting significantly in preparation for the new season. Obviously, after a two-win season and a coaching change, Oregon State's roster will look significantly different in 2026. The question is, what should the Beavers actually salvage from their 2025 roster? More importantly, do they have what they need to actually accomplish that?

This week on State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley looks at who could be difference makers on next year's roster if they can give Corvallis another shot.

Meanwhile on the hardwood, the Oregon State men need a shot in the arm after a tough start to their West Coast Conference schedule. The women however seem to be finding their footing early.

Happy New Year, apologies for the delay in production schedule this week (it's Joe's fault), and Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Key retention targets for the open portal, which remains open through January 16.

-The strongest parts of what's left of the Beavers' roster.

-Schools where the next crop of Oregon State players could come from via the transfer portal.

-Oregon State basketball's start to West Coast Conference play.

