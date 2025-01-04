Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State TE Coach Jon Boyer Reportedly Joining Jonathan Smith At Michigan State

Joe Londergan

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of Oregon State Beavers helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After former Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith left to take the job at Michigan State at the conclusion of last season, several members of the Beavs' team and coaching staff joined him in East Lansing.

After a 5-7 season in 2024 for the Beavs, more of OSU's staff are headed to the Big Ten to join their former boss. First reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel and confirmed by multiple outlets, OSU tight ends coach Jon Boyer has accepted the position of quarterbacks coach on Smith's staff at Michigan State.

Boyer spent the last seven seasons on staff at Oregon State, the first six as an offensive quality control coach and senior advisor. He spent seven seasons at Northern Colorado prior to that, six as the Bears' offensive coordinator.

Boyer is the second Oregon State offensive assistant to accept a new position elsewhere this cycle. Running backs Thomas Ford was hired as the head coach at the University of Idaho in December.

In Smith's first season at Michigan State in 2024, the Spartans compiled a record of 5-7.

Joe Londergan
