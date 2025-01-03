Two Former MAC Football Stars Named To AFC Pro Bowl Roster
Thursday marked the release of the rosters for the NFL's 2025 Pro Bowl Games, honoring the top players in the league for the 2024-2025 season.
On the AFC's roster, the Mid-American Conference will be well represented by two of the league's former defensive stars.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end and former Eastern Michigan Eagle Maxx Crosby was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl. Crosby leads his team in sacks (7.5), tackles for loss (17), quarterback hits (20) and quarterback pressures (35). The Raiders placed Crosby on injured reserve on December 18 with an ankle injury.
Crosby is second in EMU history with 41.0 career TFL and 20 career sacks. He earned two All-MAC selections in 2017 and 2018.
From the Los Angeles Chargers and the University of Buffalo, linebacker Khalil Mack earns his ninth Pro Bowl nod in 11 pro seasons. Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, Mack has posted six sacks, two forced fumbles, and 51 quarterback pressures, in addition to defending nine passes.
Mack was a three-time All-MAC selection and was the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.
The 2025 Pro Bowl festivities include the Thursday Skills Showdown on Thursday, January 30 and culminate in the flag football game on Sunday, February 2 at 3 PM ET on ESPN.
