Oregon State Throttled By No. 6 Ducks To Fall To 0-4
Oregon State's short road trip to Autzen Stadium went about as well as expected on Saturday. The Beavers fell to the No. 6 Oregon Ducks by a final score of 41-7.
Despite looking competitive in the first quarter, the Beavers compiled just eight first downs and seven of their 11 possessions lasted three offensive plays or less.
The Oregon State offense finished with just 147 total yards compared to 585 by the home team.
First Half
Oregon once again looked the part of a College Football Playoff contender to start the game, driving 75 yards in seven plays for a score. Dante Moore hit Dakorien Moore for a 22-yard touchdown.
While the Beaver offense started with a three-and-out, the defense looked strong forcing a turnover on downs. OSU then managed to tie the game with a 13-play play drive ending with one-yard touchdown run by Anthony Hankerson.
The two sides then traded punts to start the second quarter. THe Ducks offense began to click again with a 92-yard scoring drive, seeing Dante Moore find Kenyon Sadiq for a 23-yard touchdown.
The Beaver offense failed to replicate their vertical success from earlier on the next drive, punting after six plays. The Ducks extended their lead on the ensuing possession 80-yard scoring drive, this time capped by a three-yard touchdown run by Jordon Davison.
Oregon would take a 21-7 lead into the halftime break.
Second Half
Oregon State got the ball to start the second half, but punted after three plays. The Ducks looked to be stopped themselves after three plays, but James Ferguson-Reynolds managed to run a fake punt for 21 yards and a first down to extend the drive. The Beavers missed an opportunity when Kenyon Sadiq recovered his own fumble and was downed at the OSU 16. McClellan caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Moore two plays later, which made it 28-7 with the extra point.
Another ineffective drive by Oregon State then only travelled two yards. The Ducks followed that with an 11-play drive that ended in a 24-yard field goal by Sappington.
The Beavs offense posted another three-and-out before punting it back to the Ducks to end the third quarter.
Moore opened the fourth quarter with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Gary Bryant Jr. The two sides traded punts before the Beaver offense posted their best play of the second half with a 15-yard completion...immediately followed by a fumble by Gabarri Johnson ], which the Ducks recovered. Oregon utilized that possession by tacking on a 28-yard field goal.
The Beavers would suffer on one more three-and-out before the Ducks burned the final four minutes and eight seconds off of the game clock.
0-4 Oregon State will host the Houston Cougars on Friday, September 26, still searching for their first victory of the year. The Ducks move to 4-0 and take a road trip to Penn State next Saturday for a highly-anticipated showdown.