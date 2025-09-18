Pac-12 Football Notebook: Week 4
Amidst a time of growth and optimism in the future Pac-12 Conference, this weekly series explores compelling stories & quotes from each Pac-12 member school.
Boise State
The Broncos’ bye week is over, and they are turning their attention towards a Mountain West conference championship.
Boise State’s mission to repeat their 2024 MWC title will begin Saturday in Colorado Springs, at the Air Force academy. Despite losing a shootout last week at Utah State, the Falcons still pose challenges to the smurf-turfers, and head coach Spencer Danielson recognizes that.
This week, Danielson spoke glowingly about Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, telling reporters “He’s been there for a long time, has been successful year in and year out. He’s had a lot of really good continuity on his staff because of that. And we know we’re going to get their absolute best.”
Calhoun’s cadets battle Boise State Saturday at 4 PM PST on CBS Sports Network.
Colorado State
After a difficult season opening loss at Washington where the home team snapped a third quarter tie with a 17 point game-ending run, Colorado State squeaked past FCS Northern Colorado 21-17. Now, fresh off a bye, the Rams are hopeful for a strong showing this weekend.
Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell told reporters that his team has played stretches of great, fundamental football. “You know, the first half of the Washington game, we played really complimentary football with our offense and defense playing off of each other. And I thought in the second half of last week’s game [against Northern Colorado], we did the same thing. We scored on three out of five drives in the second half.”
If the Rams can put those two performances together this weekend, their final Mountain West season could be special. Colorado State welcomes UTSA Saturday at 6:30 PM PST on Fox Sports 1.
Fresno State
Fresh off a road upset of Oregon State two weeks ago, and a rout of FCS Southern last weekend, now facing a winnable game in Hawaii this weekend, you would be excused for thinking Fresno State might start dreaming of championship games.
Are the Bulldogs walking into a trap game? Personally, I cast those thoughts aside after watching Bulldogs’ starting quarterback E.J. Warner, son of the pro football hall of famer Kurt Warner, sternly explain the following: “It’s a business trip. We’re not there for vacation.”
Warner and his Fresno State teammates have the latest game of the night, facing Hawaii at 8:59 PM PST on the Mountain West app.
Oregon State
Trent Bray attended Oregon State and played on the Beavers football team, where he started 34 of 49 career games and helped captain the defense as a senior. After one stint as a graduate assistant and linebackers coach under Mike Riley (2012-14), he came back to his alma mater in the Jonathan Smith era, and eventually took over for Smith as Oregon State’s head coach.
No one wanted the job except for Bray. For added measure, no one cares more about Oregon State football than Bray, but many are beginning to doubt his future. After a middling 5-7 opening season and a woeful 0-3 start to his 2025 campaign, local media are asking Bray harder questions, like “Do you believe you’re still the right person to lead this program?”.
If his Beavers somehow pull out an upset over Oregon, ranked 5th in the coaches poll and 6th in the AP poll, he won’t have to answer that question; he could point to that win.
Oregon State and Oregon play their 129th meeting Saturday at 12 PM PST, from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, live on Big Ten Network.
San Diego State
Right now, the hottest name in college football is Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. So far this season, California’s true freshman passing prodigy has lit up opposing defenses with 6 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown, an NFL caliber 71 completions off 106 attempts (just under 67%) for 772 total passing yards (slightly over 250 per game) and only 1 interception.
Now, the wiz kid QB battles San Diego State. The eyes of the nation will be on this Saturday evening skirmish, and if the Aztecs defense can slow him down, they’ll earn the respect of millions.
San Diego State and Cal face off Saturday night at 7:30 PM PST on CBS Sports Network.
Texas State
After a 34-15 hiccup on the road at Arizona State, the Bobcats are back in action Saturday evening against FCS Nicholls State. While many will look past this matchup because of the obvious talent disparity between the two schools, this matchup carries a rich tradition. It’s a rivalry game, and it even has a nickname: the Battle for the Paddle.
All-time, Texas State holds the narrow edge in the rivalry,16-15. If they can get back on track Saturday night, they’ll double their all-time lead.
Texas State and Nicholls State extend the Battle for the Paddle rivalry Saturday evening at 5 PM PST on ESPN+.
Utah State
College quarterbacks are often the Big Man on Campus, but Bryson Barnes star power got even bigger after last Saturday’s five touchdown frenzy versus Air Force. For his efforts, Barnes was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week, and honored in this week’s Davey O’Brien Award Great 8.
The Aggies’ season continues Saturday night against FCS McNeese; coverage begins at 5 PM PST on the Mountain West app.
Washington State
Much like Oregon State, Washington State absolutely could not enter a rivalry week on worse footing. Yet here we are: the Cougars got spanked 59-10 by North Texas last Saturday, and now they need to heal in time for The Apple Cup matchup with Washington.
Right now, all hands are on deck at quarterback. Head coach Jimmy Rogers told reporters this week that “I got to make an assessment of who's progressing the right way throughout the season. And right now it will be open this week.”.
Whoever starts under center for the Cougs will face a tall task. The Huskies are 2-0, with a dismantling of future Pac-12 members Colorado State on their resume, and plenty of motivation on their minds. Last season, Washington State stunned their rivals with a last-second upset win.
The next edition of the Apple Cup will start Saturday evening at 4:30 PM PST on CBS.