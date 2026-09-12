Oregon State vs. #13 Texas Tech: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines

Oregon State started the season with a loss to the Houston Cougars last week in Texas. This week, JaMarcus Shephard makes his home debut as the Beavers' head coach while facing another ranked team from the state of Texas in the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday evening's contest.

Oregon State Beavers (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0, 0-0 Big 12 Conference)

Date: Saturday, September 12

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT // 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon

TV: CBS

Radio: The Varsity Network

Betting Line: Texas Tech

The Beavers are looking for revenge

Last season, Oregon State lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock 45-14. That being said, both teams have completely different rosters this season. Texas Tech are once again looking to contend for a Big 12 Championship and reach the College Football Playoff, but they'll have to take it one step at a time after a tumultuous offseason.

Biggest test of the season for OSU?

The Red Raiders will (in all likelihood) be the highest-ranked FBS team that the Beavers play this season. It's not a stretch to say that the things that Oregon State ends up doing well against the Red Raiders will be the things that they lean on for the rest of the season, barring injury.

What will Jesse Legree do for an encore?

In the Houston loss, the freshman wide receiver caught five passes for 136 yards. His first career catch went for 71 yards. He was name dthe Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for his efforts. If Legree can get that type of production on a somewhat consistent basis, he's got a very fruitful career in a Beaver uniform ahead of him

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

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About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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