State of the Beavs: Good, Bad, & Unknown After Oregon State's Loss At Houston

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

The Oregon State football program started the season this past weekend with a 33-20 loss against a nationally ranked Houston Cougars team. The Beavers certainly had their share of missed opportunities, but it was a overall largely competent performance that wasn't out of reach until the final ten minutes. This week on State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley dives into the good things, the bad things, and the questions about this year's Oregon State football team yet to be answered.

You'll also hear the audio from Beavs head coach JaMarcus Shephard's Monday media availability following the loss. Bagley also looks ahead to Week Two, when the Beavers have another incredibly tough Texas opponent as the Texas Tech Red Raiders make the trip to Corvallis.

Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics:

-Our first impressions of the 2026 Oregon State Beavers with a game under our collective belt.

-What JaMarcus Shephard had to say to start the week back in Corvallis

-How the Beavers can prepare for Joey McGuire's Texas Tech Red Raiders this week in the Beavers' home opener.

-The five college football games that you need to watch in Week Two.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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