Pac-12 Recap: Week 5

Last night, JaMarcus Shephard's Oregon State Beavers routed the Colorado State Rams 56-26, prompting the first year head coach to challenge Beaver Nation next Saturday.



Here's how the rest of the Pac-12 slate shook out.

Fresno State Grinded Down Washington State 26-6

Stout defensive stands led to a low-scoring first half, with the two sides tied 6-6 at halftime. After forcing a Wazzu three-and-out to begin the third quarter, Fresno State sprang to life with a 6 play, 56 yard scoring drive, capped off by a Josiah Freeman touchdown run. Over the course of the night, Freeman and the Fresno State backfield combined for 130 net rushing yards on 35 carries, averaging an efficient 3.7 yards per play.



Up nine points after a field goal earlier in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs shut the door in the span of six seconds. First, tight coverage forced a Caden Pinnick incomplete pass on fourth down, turning the Cougars over on downs, and giving Fresno State the football on Wazzu's 8 yard line. On the very next snap, Bulldogs' running back Julius Gillick ran up the middle for a back-breaking touchdown.



Defense defined the day, with Fresno State holding Washington State to just 182 yards of total offense.

#22 Boise State Handled Utah State 37-18

Braden Atkinson's record breaking performance in Fort Collins wasn't the only fine display from the quarterback position this weekend. His counterpart on the smurf turf, Boise State's star quarterback Maddux Madsen, completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 244 yards and 2 TDs in Boise State's big win over the Utah State Aggies.



True freshman wideout Rasean Jones, from Baker City on the Oregon/Idaho state line, caught 5 passes for 88 yards. His biggest play of the day was a 63 yard strike on the Broncos' first touchdown drive. Thanks to the combined efforts of their senior gunslinger and their young playmaker, Boise State took an early 14-0 lead through one quarter, and never looked back. At halftime, the Broncos led 28-10 and cruised comfortably to a 37-18 win.

San Diego State Came Back to Beat Texas State 31-29

The undeniable aura of Pac-12 After Dark filled the air around San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium last night, as the San Diego State Aztecs overcame a 17-3 halftime deficit to win their inaugural Pac-12 game.



A slew of injuries against last week's foe Toledo and a mumps outbreak during the week cost the Aztecs 13 players. The list of inactives included their top two running backs, Javion Kinnard and Lucky Sutton. Outgunned, San Diego State trailed 17-3 at halftime, with Texas State seemingly on the verge of domination.



Momentum flipped in the third quarter. First, Jaylon Hawkins returned the second half's opening kickoff for a touchdown. Then with 9:14 remaining, Texas State passer Brad Jackson missed Oregon State transfer rusher Kai Wallin dropping back in coverage. Three plays later, San Diego State converted Wallin's interception into a game-tying touchdown. The Aztecs defense proceeded to force a turnover on downs, before San Diego State scored their third touchdown of the third quarter thanks to Josiah Lucas' 7 yard run.



In the final seconds, Texas State heaved a hail mary which was deflected out of the end zone. Bobcats' sophomore quarterback Brad Jackson managed 372 passing yards and 3 TDs in the loss, and Texas State's secondary held Aztecs' passer Jayden Denegal to just 109 yards and no touchdowns, but defensive dominance carried the home team to victory.