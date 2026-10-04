Oregon State Begins Pac-12 Play with Record-Breaking Win at Colorado State, 56-26

For the second time in three weeks, Oregon State passer Braden Atkinson left his mark on the Beavers' record books. When the dust settled, dominant showings by Atkinson, star wideout Jesse Legree, and others propelled JaMarcus Shephard's Beavers to victory over Colorado State, 56-26.



The full box score can be found at this link, and our game recap can be read below.

Entering today's game, Oregon State boasted the nation's third highest passing yards per game. Naturally, they began the action with a great surprise: four straight AJ Newberry runs. After breaking monotony with an Eric Olsen screen to move the sticks on 2nd and short, the Beavers rolled the dice. One play later, freshman phenom Jesse Legree found space between two Colorado State defensive backs, and took a Braden Atkinson dart 50 yards to paydirt.



Colorado State's first drive appeared poised to answer the Beavers' opening salvo, with playmaking pass catcher RJ Vick racing through the middle of the field for a 50 yard catch & run. Oregon State's defense responded with one of their best sequences of the season. On 3rd and short, senior linebacker Aiden Sullivan burst through the trenches for a crucial stop. Then the Rams ran it again on 4th down, but another senior linebacker, Gyriece Goodman, stopped tailback Durrell Robinson for no gain.

Mirroring their first drive, the Beavers continued to balance run and pass. Backed up on their own goalline after the aforementioned defensive stand, fullback Jake Reichle carried the pigskin, and then transfer back Newberry saw five touches. Pivotally, a Cornell Hatcher Jr. draw up the middle torched Colorado State's house blitz on 3rd and short near midfield, setting up Oregon State's first red zone trip. The drive ended with tight end Gabe Milbourn taking a direct snap through a wall of bodies for a 2 yard touchdown run.



Three plays later, Colorado State lit the scoreboard with an impressive display by speedster Mel Brown. First, Brown returned Jadyn Oh's kickoff 36 yards. On the ensuing first down, Brown ran right off tackle for a 46 yard surge into Beavers' territory. The senior running back was rewarded with another play call, and he proceeded to score a 17 yard touchdown.

Colorado State seized momentum on the next snap from scrimmage, as Rams rusher Kenyon Agurs grazed the throwing hand of Oregon State's sophomore passer Atkinson, prying the ball free. After recovering the football deep in Beavers' territory, the home team had a strong chance of tying the game. 8 plays and 29 yards later, a fourth down K'saan Farrar quarterback keeper evened the score with 11:51 until halftime.



Oregon State responded with a drive to remember. Starting at their own 10 yard line, the Beavers methodically advanced the football. A pair of Newberry runs, two DeCorion Temple catches, and freshman wideout Cynai Thomas' seventh grab of the season set up the game's next score. On 1st and 10 from the Rams' 30 yard line, Texas transfer wide receiver Aaron Butler and a slew of orange & black blockers perfectly executed an end around run. After the former four star recruit cruised up the left sideline untouched, Oregon State led 21-14 with 8:55 remaining.

Following a Colorado State three-and-out, the Beavers began another scoring drive. In 9 plays, their sophomore gunslinger Atkinson lead an electric aerial display with 6 completions, culminating in a 5 yard out route to his tight end Olsen for another touchdown. The score marked Atkinson's 15th straight completion to begin the game, tying Matt Booher's Oregon State game record for consecutive completions set in 1989.



A second straight three-and-out sprang an Oregon State two-minute drill. On the second play from scrimmage, Atkinson found Newberry down the flat, and their connection separated the sophomore Mercer transfer from all others in Oregon State history. No Beavers' passer had ever completed 16 straight passes in a game, until their starter did it today. On the next play, the Central Michigan transfer tight end Temple dropped a pass down the middle. Four plays later, the orange & black surely found solace in the performance of their breakout star Legree. The Baltimore native took an Atkinson screen pass up the middle, cut back, then raced left, escaping several defenders along a 30 yard trip to the end zone. At halftime, Oregon State held a towering 35-14 advantage.

Two quarters down, Oregon State's record setting sophomore Atkinson completed 20-of-21 passes for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns. His star receiver Legree had 3 catches for 91 yards and 2 scores. Atkinson's 4 scrambles joined 5 other ball carries for the Beavers' most impressive rushing performance of the season: 21 carries for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns. Despite fumbling the football twice (with Colorado State recovering one fumble), Oregon State won the time of possession 19:24 to 10:36, and outgained the Rams 385 to 199.



Thanks to a clutch fourth down conversion - which featured Atkinson calmly scanning the field despite Colorado State pressure, eventually finding Butler for fresh chains - the Beavers lunged the proverbial dagger with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter. Faking a handoff to Hatcher Jr., Atkinson fired out wide to his tight end Olsen, who lifted the football above the pylon for a decisive touchdown. The touchdown marked Atkinson's 4th of the day, Olsen's 2nd, and the Beavers now led 42-14.

Colorado State's quarterback Farrar brought the Rams closer with a difficult throw across his body to senior tight end Nader Chirchi for a touchdown. After the Beavers broke up a fade pass on the two point attempt, the home team trailed 42-20.



Oregon State countered with an 8 play, 77 yard drive capped off by an 11 yard Hatcher Jr. dart up the middle with 13:39 remaining.



Before the final whistle, each team tacked on touchdowns, spotlighted by an Atkinson 53 yard connection with the superstar Legree. When the clock expired, Oregon State defeated Colorado State 56-26.

Braden Atkinson finished with an incredible stat line: last season's Jerry Rice Award winner completed 31 of 34 passes for 428 yards, 5 touchdowns, and no interceptions. In the process, he set a new Oregon State record for consecutive completions in one game (16), which also sets an Oregon State record for consecutive completions to begin a game. Wide receiver Jesse Legree caught 5 passes for 157 yards and 3 touchdowns. Tight end Eric Olsen snared 9 catches for 65 yards and 2 scores. On the ground, AJ Newberry ran 15 times for 90 yards, leading a Beavers backfield which accrued 223 yards on 36 touches.



The win marks Oregon State's third consecutive victory, and it lifts their overall record to 3-2. Next Saturday, the Beavers welcome the San Diego State Aztecs to Reser Stadium in Corvallis. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 PM PST on USA Network.