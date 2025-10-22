Pro Beavs: Anthony Gould Could See Bigger Role With Colts After First NFL Catch
Oregon State Beavers fans turned their attention to the NFL the morning after the Beavers picked up their first win of the season against Lafayette at Reser Stadium. Several former Beavs were in action on Sunday and made an impact for their respective teams.
Anthony Gould
The former Oregon State wide receiver recorded his first reception of the 2025 sesaon, catching a pass from Colts quarterback Daniel Jones for three yards. With Colts receiver Josh Downs out for a concussion, Gould could see a larger snap share in the coming weeks.
Green Bay Packers - Luke Musgrave & Kitan Oladapo
Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave saw 0 targets in the Packers win over Arizona. Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has blossomed into a monster of a tight end which has forced Musgrave to not see as much action. Musgrave currently has five catches for 49 yards on the season.
Kitan Oladapo saw 10 snaps on special teams for the Packers, but received the lowest PFF grade on the team that week at 29.2 as Green Bay defeated the Arizona Cardinals.
MORE: State of the Beavs: What Does The Lafayette Win Change For Oregon State Football?
Johnny Hekker
Tennessee Titans punter Johnny Hekker punted three times in the Titans 31-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Hekker pinned two of those three punts inside the 20, and had a long of 53. Hekker is tied for fourth for punts inside the 20-yard line, and ranks fifth among NFL punters in total punts with 32.
New Orleans Saints - Brandin Cooks, Taliese Fuaga, Rejzohn Wright
After seeing five targets in the Saints 44-13 loss at Seattle back on September 21, Cooks has seen less targets. Cooks was targeted four times in the Saints ensuing loss against the Buffalo Bills, and since that loss Cooks has had one target each game for the last three games. Cooks caught his only target against the Chicago Bears for three yards.
Cooks has recently been selected to a committee to find the next Oregon State football coach.
Taliese Fuaga continues to play well, though the Saints' offensive line struggled heavily to establish the run in their 26-14 loss. Rejzohn Wright did not take the field for the Saints this week.
Alex Austin
Since recording five tackles in the Patriots season-opening loss to the Raiders, Austin has primarily been used on special teams such as punt and punt return. He saw 12 snaps this week in a win over the Tennessee Titans.
MORE: Scott Rueck Talks Oregon State Women's Basketball Ahead of 2025 Season
Jordan Poyer
Since being activated from the practice squad, Poyer has seen time on special teams for Buffalo. While in the twilight of his career, Poyer provides depth to a Buffalo team that may need it come playoffs.
Teagan Quitoriano
Quitoriano continues to be used primarily on special teams by the Falcons. He saw 13 snaps on special teams in an Atlanta loss to San Francisco over the weekend with no time on special teams.
Nahshon Wright
Wright turned in another solid day for the Bears with an interception and two tackles in a win over the Saints. Wright now has two picks this season with four pass breakups and 26 total tackles.
Isaac Seumalo
Seumalo's Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't recover from a bad second quarter in a 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night football. Seumalo did help pave the way for a good day from running back Jaylen Warren, who rushed 16 times for 127 yards.
Blake Brandel
Brandel didn't have his best outing at center for the Vikings in a 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished the game with a pass-blocking grade of 35.6 and a run block grade of 55.5 from Pro Football Focus.