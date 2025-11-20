Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pro Beavs: Brandin Cooks Released, Nahshon Wright Honors John Beam

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The NFL just wrapped up week 11 of the 2025 season, and with it some former Oregon State players were on display.

There was some breaking news late Wednesday night regarding a former Oregon State wide receiver. Here is how a few former Beavers fared in week 11.

Brandin Cooks - New Orleans Saints

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) makes the catch in front of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The former Oregon State wide receiver was released by the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday following week 11. Cooks compiled 19 catches for 165 yards and no touchdowns in his 2025 campaign. The release will allow Cooks to sign with a different team, which may be a blessing in disguise. The Saints have one of the worst offenses in the NFL and have had sub-par quarterback play. 

Johnny Hekker - Tennessee Titans

The former Oregon State punter punted six times in the Titans loss to the Houston Texans. Hekker has struggled through the middle of the season, as he is third in total punts but ranks just 25th in average yards per punt. Hekker was able to land one of his six punts against Houston inside the 20-yard line.

Nahshon Wright - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears cornerback reeled in an interception in his team's win over the Vikings. It was an emotional week for Wright as his former coach John Beam was murdered at Laney College in Oakland. Wright paid tribute to Beam by dropping down to one knee after hauling in his pick. Wright continues to impress for Chicago and should see an uptick in snap percentage going forward. Wright is tied for second in interceptions this season with four. 

Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants

Hodgins got his first start of the season for the Giants this past week in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. Hodgins was targeted six times, catching five passes for 57 yards.

Jordan Poyer - Buffalo Bills

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the first half of the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The former Oregon State safety and now Buffalo Bills veteran recorded a season high 15 tackles in the Bills win over the Buccaneers. Seven of Poyer's 15 tackles were solo tackles as the veteran continues to see a higher snap share with each passing week. Poyer, who is in the twilight of his career, is still searching for a Super Bowl ring and could possibly find it this year in Buffalo. 

