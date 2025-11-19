Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: A Decent Start For Oregon State Basketball + New Pac-12 Media

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

March 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Kennedie Shuler (1) dribbles the basketball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ines Bettencourt (8) during the first half in the semifinal of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Oregon State women's basketball team is undefeated to start the season. Wayne Tinkle's men's team gave Oregon a strong challenge, but fell a bit short despite their own strong start to the new campaign.

The other big story in the Pac-12 this week is the league's new media rights partnership with USA Sports. Your host Matt Bagley gives his thoughts on the current state of the Pac-12's media deals as the league's first real season looms.

All that, plus five college football games to take in during the week of November 22. Go Beavs.

Topics This Week

-Oregon State men's basketball's loss to Oregon
-Oregon State women's undefeated start to the year
-The Pac-12's progress in securing more media partners

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

