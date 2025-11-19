State of the Beavs: A Decent Start For Oregon State Basketball + New Pac-12 Media
The Oregon State women's basketball team is undefeated to start the season. Wayne Tinkle's men's team gave Oregon a strong challenge, but fell a bit short despite their own strong start to the new campaign.
The other big story in the Pac-12 this week is the league's new media rights partnership with USA Sports. Your host Matt Bagley gives his thoughts on the current state of the Pac-12's media deals as the league's first real season looms.
All that, plus five college football games to take in during the week of November 22. Go Beavs.
Topics This Week
-Oregon State men's basketball's loss to Oregon
-Oregon State women's undefeated start to the year
-The Pac-12's progress in securing more media partners
