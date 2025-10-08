Pro Beavs: Johnny Hekker Posts Season-Best Average in Wacky Titans Win
Week six of the NFL season has officially wrapped and with that, many former Oregon State players made an impact over the weekend. Here is how former Beavs fared over the weekend.
Several former Oregon State stars like Rejzohn and Nashon Wright, as well as Packers tight end Luke Musgrave, were on byes this week.
Alex Austin
Austin saw the field n 11 special teams snaps in New England's win over the Bills this weekend, but registered no statistics. This was a reduced role for the former Beaver, playing quite a bit on the defensive side of the ball in Patriots' previous four games.
Blake Brandel
Brandel played all 65 offensive snaps at center for the Minnesota Vikings in London over the weekend as his team took a 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Brandin Cooks, Taliese Fuaga, and Rejzohn Wright
Former Oregon State wide receiver Brandin Cooks has had a tough go of it this season, seeing a drop in production from previous years. Cooks registered just one catch for five yards in the Saints win over the Giants. Cooks is still only 32 years old, so if a team with a higher powered offense were to pick him up he could see his production return to what it was in previous years.
In the Saints win over the Giants this past weekend, tackle Taliese Fuaga received his highest pass blocking grade of the season from PFF at 84.8. He graded out at 65.0 overall.
Rejzon Wright played 12 special teams snaps for the Saints on Sunday.
Anthony Gould
Gould returned a kickoff 31 yards for the Indianapolis Colts in their 40-6 drubbing of the Las Vegas Raiders. Gould hasn't been used in the passing game so far this season for the Colts, but he's up to 11 kick returns for 303 yards and four punt returns for 35 yards this year.
Johnny Hekker
Former Oregon State punter Johnny Hekker was back in action on Sunday as the TItans got their first win of the season with a 22-21 result against the Arizona Cardinals. Hekker punted five times, landing three inside the Cardinals' 20-yard line. He averaged a season high of 54.2 yards per punt with a long of 64. Hekker was also the holder for kicker Joey Slye as he hit the game-winning field goal in the final seconds.