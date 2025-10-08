Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pro Beavs: Johnny Hekker Posts Season-Best Average in Wacky Titans Win

Week Five of the NFL has officially concluded. Here are how some former Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.

Kyle Clements

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye (6) celebrates his 29-yard field goal for a last second win with holder Johnny Hekker (3) against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Week six of the NFL season has officially wrapped and with that, many former Oregon State players made an impact over the weekend. Here is how former Beavs fared over the weekend.

Several former Oregon State stars like Rejzohn and Nashon Wright, as well as Packers tight end Luke Musgrave, were on byes this week.

Alex Austin

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Austin saw the field n 11 special teams snaps in New England's win over the Bills this weekend, but registered no statistics. This was a reduced role for the former Beaver, playing quite a bit on the defensive side of the ball in Patriots' previous four games.

Blake Brandel

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings guard Blake Brandel (64) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brandel played all 65 offensive snaps at center for the Minnesota Vikings in London over the weekend as his team took a 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Brandin Cooks, Taliese Fuaga, and Rejzohn Wright

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Former Oregon State wide receiver Brandin Cooks has had a tough go of it this season, seeing a drop in production from previous years. Cooks registered just one catch for five yards in the Saints win over the Giants. Cooks is still only 32 years old, so if a team with a higher powered offense were to pick him up he could see his production return to what it was in previous years.

In the Saints win over the Giants this past weekend, tackle Taliese Fuaga received his highest pass blocking grade of the season from PFF at 84.8. He graded out at 65.0 overall.

Rejzon Wright played 12 special teams snaps for the Saints on Sunday.

Anthony Gould

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould (6) runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Gould returned a kickoff 31 yards for the Indianapolis Colts in their 40-6 drubbing of the Las Vegas Raiders. Gould hasn't been used in the passing game so far this season for the Colts, but he's up to 11 kick returns for 303 yards and four punt returns for 35 yards this year.

Johnny Hekker

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye (6) celebrates making a 29-yard field goal with holder Johnny Hekker (3) and teammates as time expires during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Former Oregon State punter Johnny Hekker was back in action on Sunday as the TItans got their first win of the season with a 22-21 result against the Arizona Cardinals. Hekker punted five times, landing three inside the Cardinals' 20-yard line. He averaged a season high of 54.2 yards per punt with a long of 64. Hekker was also the holder for kicker Joey Slye as he hit the game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

