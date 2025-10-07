State of the Beavs: Getting Oregon State Football Out of The Bad Place
Oregon State football are 0-6 to start the year. Things are bad, no two ways about it - the loss to Appalachian State over the weekend certainly highlighted that. Repeated mistakes led to a 27-23 defeat in Boone.
The Beavers made a change at special teams coordinator this week and AD Scott Barnes addressed the Beavers' bad start to Trent Bray's second season. Simply put, the program is searching for a light in the dark at the moment.
Perhaps the biggest question on everybody's mind is whether or not the firing of Jamie Christian is enough to turn the ship around. The Beavers have other problems on offense and defense and right now, not everyone is sure if Bray can fit the pieces together in the right way.
Your host Matt Bagley discusses how the change affects the program in the short term and what the Beavers need to do against a familiar face this weekend with Jake Dickert and Wake Forest in town. The Demon Deacons are 3-2 to start the season and have won their only road game of 2025. Can the Beavers start the path to redeeming themselves with a win over an ACC opponent?
You'll also hear audio from Trent Bray's weekly press conference and this coming weekend's top five games to watch. Go Beavs.
