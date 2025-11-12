Pro Beavs: Luke Musgrave Sees Role Increase With Green Bay Packers
Most Oregon State fans turned their eyes to the NFL to try and forget the Beavers loss to Sam Houston State at Reser Stadium last weekend. Here is how some former Beavers fared in the NFL.
Luke Musgrave
The former Oregon State tight end began to pick up a little bit of steam in the absence of Tucker Kraft, who suffered a torn ACL injury a few weeks ago. Musgrave was able to haul in three catches for 23 yards. It’s the second week in a row that Musgrave has had three receptions. While he still hasn't found the end zone, these final weeks of the regular season are a perfect time for Musgrave to cement himself as part of the Packers offense.
Brandin Cooks
Cooks, the former Oregon State fan favorite wide receiver, saw 0 targets in the Saints loss to the Panthers. It was the first time all season Cooks had no balls thrown his way. Cooks' snap percentage was at the lowest its been all season at 50 percent. He is still awaiting his first touchdown of the 2025 season.
Johnny Hekker
The former Oregon State punter was on a bye this week with the Tennessee Titans. Hekker currently ranks third in total punts with 42. Hekker ranks 27th in punting average with 45.8 yards per punt, eighth in punts inside the 20 with 14, and he is tied for 15th for longest punt with his being 65 yards. While the Titans offense still tries to gel around rookie quarterback Cam Ward, Hekker should see more opportunities in the back half of the season.
Nahshon Wright
Wright has slowly solidified himself as not only a member of the Bears defense, but a key cog in their machine. Wright had another two pass deflections in the Bears dramatic win over the Giants. Wright was able to record three solo tackles as well. Wright currently is tied for 4th in the NFL in interceptions with three, and he is tied for 14th in pass deflections with eight.
Jordan Poyer
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has had a bit of a resurgence in his career, as the 34-year-old vet recorded a season high of eight tackles in the Bills loss to Miami. Poyer started the season on the practice squad, but has since made an impact on the field.