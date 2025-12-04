Pro Beavs: Nahshon Wright Continues Hot Streak in Bears' Win Over Eagles

The Oregon State Beavers 2025 season has wrapped up, but former Beavs who are now in the NFL still have a few weeks left in their regular season. Here is how former Oregon State stars fared in week 13 of the NFL season.

Brandin Cooks

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) makes the catch in front of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cooks made his first catch as a member of the Buffalo Bills in the Bills win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, reeling in his only target for 13 yards and a first down. The Bills offense will give Cooks a chance to play in a more explosive offense then the one the New Orleans Saints offered, and will allow Cooks to most likely play a role in the postseason. It may take a bit for him and Bills quarterback Josh Allen to build a rapport with one another, but the fact that Cooks is already being targeted is a good sign.

Johnny Hekker

Hekker punted five times in the Titans loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hekker averaged 46.4 yards per punt, and had a long of 57, which was eight yards off his season long. Hekker wasn't able to down any of his punts inside the 20, and had one punt for a touchback. Hekker is currently tied for third for total punts this season with 56, but is 23rd in the NFL in punting average at 46.4 yards per punt.

Luke Musgrave

Minnesota Vikings safety Joshua Metellus (44) is called for pass interference while covering Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, November 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Musgrave caught his only target from Packers Jordan Love for 23 yards and a first down in the Packers win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksviging. With Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffering a torn ACL, it was believed that Musgrave would find himself a bigger role in the Packers offense, but it seems his usage has stayed mostly the same. Musgrave, like Cooks did, might find himself in a better situation on a different team.

Jordan Poyer

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Poyer’s role with the Bills continues to grow as the season progresses. Poyer tacked on another six tackles which took his season total to 46. Poyer currently has two pass deflections on the year, but is still looking for his first interception of the 2025 season. Poyer’s role in the Bills defense should grow as the Bills continue to make their playoff push.

Nahshon Wright

Wright has turned into one of the most important players on the Bears defense, and he showed up again big time in the Bears win over the Eagles. Wright had a forced fumble that he also recovered, which was Wrights first forced fumble of the 2025 season. Wright compiled five tackles in the win, four of which came unassisted. Wright is tied for second in the NFL for interceptions.

