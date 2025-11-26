Pro Beavs: Nahshon Wright Leads NFL in Key Stat, Cooks Signs With New Team
The Oregon State Beavers are ready to wrap up their 2025 season, and Beavers fans have turned some of their attention towards the NFL to watch former Oregon State stars. Here is how some former Beavers fared in week 12 of the 2025 season.
Nahshon Wright
Just a week after grabbing his fourth interception of the season, Wright snagged his league leading fifth pick of the year (tied with two other players). Wright has gone from a role player on defense with the Bears to arguably their best defensive player. Wright also made six tackles in the Bears' win over Pittsburgh, with three of them being unassisted.
It was an emotional week for Wright, last week, in the aftermath of his college coach John Beam being murdered on the campus of Laney College, Wright dedicated his interception to Beam. Wright continues to play out of his mind and very well could lead the league in interceptions at the end of the season. With the Bears now sitting at 7-3, Wright could be on the road to making an impact in the playoffs.
Johnny Hekker
The former Oregon State punter has had a difficult year, 23rd in punting yards average across all punters in the NFL. Hekker punted three times in the Titans loss to the Seattle Seahawks, averaging 45 yards in those three punts with a long of 49. Hekker is tied for 16th in the NFL for punts inside the 20-yard line with 15.
Luke Musgrave
The former Oregon State tight end has failed to fill the void left in the Packers offense by the injury suffered to Tucker Kraft. Musgrave caught just one pass for seven yards in the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings. Not only has Musgrave struggled to fill the void left by the Kraft injury, but Packers tight end John Fitzpatrick is listed as the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart. Fitzpatrick caught one pass on one target for 11 yards in the Packers win over Minnesota.
Brandin Cooks
A week after being released by the New Orleans Saints, Cooks has found a new home. Cooks has signed with the Buffalo Bills as they look to strengthen their offense in the final stretch of their season. Cooks caught 19 passes on 25 targets for the Saints with no touchdowns. The former first-round pick is now going to an offense that is high flying and gives Cooks a chance to be more involved.
Jordan Poyer
The former Oregon State defensive standout collected six tackles in the Bills loss to the Houston Texans. Poyer will now get to team up with Brandin Cooks, who was signed by Buffalo earlier today. Poyer and Cooks played together at Oregon State during the 2011-2012 seasons.