Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pro Beavs: Nahshon Wright's Critical Fumble Recovery Highlights Week 6 NFL Action

Week six of the NFL season has wrapped, and with it more Oregon State players were involved and were instrumental in their respective teams victories. Here are our some former Beavers fared in week six.

Kyle Clements

Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers are now 0-7 after their disappointing loss to Wake Forest this past weekend. With many Oregon State fans now turning their attention to the NFL to try and get their minds off of OSU, here is how former Beavs fared in week six of the NFL season.

Green Bay Packers - Luke Musgrave, Kitan Oladapo

Luke Musgrave making a catch against Brian Branch
Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) against Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Oregon State and now Green Bay Packer tight end is still seeing limited snaps due to Packers tight end Tucker Kraft having a breakout season. Musgrave managed one reception for seven yards in the Packers' win over Cincinnati. Musgrave has five catches for 49 yards and no touchdowns so far this season.

Kitan Oladapo, another former Oregon State standout, saw 11 total snaps on special teams for Green Bay against Cincinnati.

Nahshon Wright

Chicago Bears players celebrate after recovering a fumble
Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears players celebrate after recovering a fumble by Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The former Oregon State defensive back, who garnered fame for his cameo in the Netflix documentary “Last Chance U,” came up with a massive fumble recovery for the Chicago Bears in their Monday night win over Washington. In the fourth quarter of the Monday night game, Jayden Daniel misplayed a handoff, and Nahshon was able to cover up, which was instrumental in the Bears' win. Nahshon made a big impact earlier in the season when he successfully returned an interception for a touchdown.

MORE: State of the Beavs: Moving On From Trent Bray in Corvallis

Johnny Hekker 

Titans players celebrate around Hekker
Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye (6) celebrates making a 29-yard field goal with holder Johnny Hekker (3) and teammates as time expires during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The former Oregon State and now Tennessee Titans punter punted five times in the Titans' loss to the Raiders. Hekker averaged 44 yards per punt with a long of 53. Hekker is currently ranked in 15th for punting average, with 48.3, but is top five for punts inside the 20-yard line with five. Hekker’s season-long punt of 65 is good enough to be tied for 10th in the NFL.

Anthony Gould

Anthony Gould
Aug 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould (6) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Gould continues to be Indianapolis' primary kick returner, fielding three for 76 return yards in a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jordan Poyer

Jordan Poyer at the start of practice
Bills safety Jordan Poyer shares a laugh at the start of practice. Jg 080621 Bills Poyer 1 / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps one of the best players to ever come out of Oregon State, Poyer found his way back into the 53-man roster for Buffalo this past week after spending an extended period of time on the practice squad. Poyer made one tackle for the Bills in a 24-14 loss against the Falcons in Atlanta. While Poyer didn’t necessarily make a massive impact on the game itself, his move from the practice squad to the 53-man roster shows his veteran leadership is valued in Buffalo and could open the gates for him to see more playing time in the twilight of his career.

Teagan Quitoriano, Alex Austin

The former Beavers tight end saw 17 special teams snaps and three on offense for the Falcons in their win over Buffalo on Monday night. Quitoriano continues to be used primarily on kick coverage and as a run blocker for Atlanta.

In a Patriots win over the Saints, Alex Austin saw the field seven times on special teams.

New Orleans Saints - Taliese Fuaga, Brandin Cooks, Rejzohn Wright

In his only target of New Orleans' loss to New England, Brandin Cooks caught a 21-yard pass.

Taliese Fuaga continues as as the Saints' starter at right tackle, getting 56 snaps.

Wright did not see the field this weekend for New Orleans.

Isaac Seumalo

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73)
Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Seumalo continues his stint as Pittsburgh's startling left guard. He saw 56 snaps in Pittsburgh's 23-9 win over the Cleveland Browns, protecting Aaron Rodgers as he threw two touchdown passes.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football