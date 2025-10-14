Pro Beavs: Nahshon Wright's Critical Fumble Recovery Highlights Week 6 NFL Action
The Oregon State Beavers are now 0-7 after their disappointing loss to Wake Forest this past weekend. With many Oregon State fans now turning their attention to the NFL to try and get their minds off of OSU, here is how former Beavs fared in week six of the NFL season.
Green Bay Packers - Luke Musgrave, Kitan Oladapo
The former Oregon State and now Green Bay Packer tight end is still seeing limited snaps due to Packers tight end Tucker Kraft having a breakout season. Musgrave managed one reception for seven yards in the Packers' win over Cincinnati. Musgrave has five catches for 49 yards and no touchdowns so far this season.
Kitan Oladapo, another former Oregon State standout, saw 11 total snaps on special teams for Green Bay against Cincinnati.
Nahshon Wright
The former Oregon State defensive back, who garnered fame for his cameo in the Netflix documentary “Last Chance U,” came up with a massive fumble recovery for the Chicago Bears in their Monday night win over Washington. In the fourth quarter of the Monday night game, Jayden Daniel misplayed a handoff, and Nahshon was able to cover up, which was instrumental in the Bears' win. Nahshon made a big impact earlier in the season when he successfully returned an interception for a touchdown.
MORE: State of the Beavs: Moving On From Trent Bray in Corvallis
Johnny Hekker
The former Oregon State and now Tennessee Titans punter punted five times in the Titans' loss to the Raiders. Hekker averaged 44 yards per punt with a long of 53. Hekker is currently ranked in 15th for punting average, with 48.3, but is top five for punts inside the 20-yard line with five. Hekker’s season-long punt of 65 is good enough to be tied for 10th in the NFL.
Anthony Gould
Gould continues to be Indianapolis' primary kick returner, fielding three for 76 return yards in a win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Jordan Poyer
Perhaps one of the best players to ever come out of Oregon State, Poyer found his way back into the 53-man roster for Buffalo this past week after spending an extended period of time on the practice squad. Poyer made one tackle for the Bills in a 24-14 loss against the Falcons in Atlanta. While Poyer didn’t necessarily make a massive impact on the game itself, his move from the practice squad to the 53-man roster shows his veteran leadership is valued in Buffalo and could open the gates for him to see more playing time in the twilight of his career.
Teagan Quitoriano, Alex Austin
The former Beavers tight end saw 17 special teams snaps and three on offense for the Falcons in their win over Buffalo on Monday night. Quitoriano continues to be used primarily on kick coverage and as a run blocker for Atlanta.
In a Patriots win over the Saints, Alex Austin saw the field seven times on special teams.
New Orleans Saints - Taliese Fuaga, Brandin Cooks, Rejzohn Wright
In his only target of New Orleans' loss to New England, Brandin Cooks caught a 21-yard pass.
Taliese Fuaga continues as as the Saints' starter at right tackle, getting 56 snaps.
Wright did not see the field this weekend for New Orleans.
Isaac Seumalo
Seumalo continues his stint as Pittsburgh's startling left guard. He saw 56 snaps in Pittsburgh's 23-9 win over the Cleveland Browns, protecting Aaron Rodgers as he threw two touchdown passes.