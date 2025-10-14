State of the Beavs: Moving On From Trent Bray in Corvallis
After an 0-7 start to the season, Oregon State football has parted ways with head coach Trent Bray. Bray was 5-14 in 1.5 seasons at the helm of his alma mater. In his place in the interim, Robb Akey will take over the program with Danny Langsdorf calling plays, among other role shuffling.
After so much offensive underachieving and the complete debacle that special teams has been this season, this felt inevitable.
Where can the Beavers go from here? Can they salvage some pride in the remaining weeks of the season? It won't be easy, but there is always hope, especially considering the opportunity that the Pac-12's reformation could present in future seasons.
Hear audio from Akey's introductory press conference as he outlined what the short-term plan is for the program. As for the long-term, your host Matt Bagley dives into some potential scenarios for what next steps could be, and other storylines to watch in college football this week. Go Beavs.
