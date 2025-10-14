Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Moving On From Trent Bray in Corvallis

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray looks at the score during an NCAA football game against California at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State head coach Trent Bray looks at the score during an NCAA football game against California at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After an 0-7 start to the season, Oregon State football has parted ways with head coach Trent Bray. Bray was 5-14 in 1.5 seasons at the helm of his alma mater. In his place in the interim, Robb Akey will take over the program with Danny Langsdorf calling plays, among other role shuffling.

After so much offensive underachieving and the complete debacle that special teams has been this season, this felt inevitable.

Where can the Beavers go from here? Can they salvage some pride in the remaining weeks of the season? It won't be easy, but there is always hope, especially considering the opportunity that the Pac-12's reformation could present in future seasons.

Hear audio from Akey's introductory press conference as he outlined what the short-term plan is for the program. As for the long-term, your host Matt Bagley dives into some potential scenarios for what next steps could be, and other storylines to watch in college football this week. Go Beavs.

MORE: Oregon State's 3 Biggest Needs For Improvement In Final 5 Games Of 2025

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football