RECAP: Oregon State Beat Idaho State 38-15 Behind Strong Rushing Attack
The Oregon State Beavers are 1-0 to start the season and Trent Bray has his first win as a college head coach. Oregon State downed the visiting Idaho State Bengals on Saturday by a final score of 38-15.
The Beaver offense finished with a total of 379 rushing yards in the victory. That total is the most rushing yards in a game for Oregon State since 2016. With 160 yards for Jam Griffin and 155 for Anthony Hankerson, it’s the first time the Beavers have had two running backs post at least 150 rushing yards each in a game since 1994. Both had two rushing touchdowns each as well.
Griffin fumbled away the opening possession for Oregon State, but the Beaver defense quickly made up for it. Skyler Thomas made the interception on Idaho State’s first possession after missing all of last season with a knee injury.
That drive ended in a 15-yard touchdown run from the Colorado transfer Hankerson for OSU’s first points of the season.
Idaho State’s first points came on Oregon State’s next possession when a mishandled snap went out of bounds on a punt attempt. The Bengals then briefly took the lead with a touchdown drive that ended in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Kobe Tracy to Christian Fredrickson.
Oregon State would retake the lead on their next possession with a 32-yard field goal by Everett Hayes on the next possession. The Beavs defense then forced a turnover on downs, followed by another touchdown run by Hankerson from six yards away.
While Gevani McCoy started the game at quarterback, Gabarri Johnson also saw some time under center. The two combined for five completions on seven attempts for 58 yards in the first half.
McCoy got his first touchdown pass as a Beaver with 10:39 remaining in the third quarter, when David Wells Jr. caught a 55-yard bomb. McCoy would finish with nine completions on 10 attempts for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Late in the third quarter, Griffin finally broke one off, powering through the secondary for a 22-yard touchdown.
As expected the Bengals used several quarterbacks throughout the day. Idaho State added their second touchdown just outside the final minute of the third quarter, when Hunter Hays hit MIchael Shulikov from nine yards out.
Griffin then snagged his second touchdown of the day, marching that score in from 20 yards out.
On Idaho State’e final offensive possession, Jack Kane intercepted a pass at the goal line, the first of his career and the second of the game for the Beavers. That would cement the game for the Beavers, who ran out the remaining 6:34 for the win.
It wasn’t perfect, but it’s a start and a good indicator of what the Beavs’ offensive identity will be in 2024. OSU’s season continues on September 7 at San Diego State.