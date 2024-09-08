RECAP: Oregon State Shutout San Diego State 21-0 on the Road
Trent Bray’s Oregon State Beavers are 2-0 to start the year and have their first win over an FBS team of the season. The Beavs are headed back to Corvallis with a 21-0 result over Sean Lewis’ San Diego State Aztecs.
Unsurprisingly, it was a strong combination of the running game and defense that helped the Beavers secure the victory. The Beavs totaled 237 yards on the ground, with Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson accounting for 160 yards and two scores. The Beavers dominated the time of possession battle with 41 minutes of possession compared to 19 by the host. SDSU had 12 possessions, but only three lasted longer than two minutes.
The defense forced/recoverd a fumble and blocked a punt in the win. Jack Kane was credited with the forced fumble, as well as four tackles and a pass breakup. They allowed just 179 net yards of offense by the Aztecs.
Oregon State’s first possession of the game resulted in a 16-yard rushing score by Jam Griffin. That would be the only score for either team in the entire first half.
San Diego State would drive to the Beavers’ two-yard line early in the third quarter, but true freshman quarterback Danny O’Neil would fumble the ball back into the hands of OSU.That possession for Oregon State turned into a 13-play, 98-yard scoring drive capped off by a 15-yard touchdown by Hankerson.
In the kicking game, Everett Hayes missed two field goal attempts from 38 and 54 yards.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Gabarri Johnson threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Caufield to ice the win for the Beavers with 4:31 remaining.
The Beavers are back in action on September 14 when they host the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium on FOX.