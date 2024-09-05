A Quick Look at Oregon State's 2025 Basketball Offers
Recruiting is the lifeblood of college basketball, and that's no different for the Oregon State Beavers and Wayne Tinkle, who have three scholarships offered to current high school players at this point in the year.
Last year, they only pulled one high school player in wing Ja'Quavis Williford, a three-star, top-300 player out of Los Angeles. In this current cycle, they have offered other players in a similar tier. Here are those players.
Isaac Carr | Shooting Guard | Central Catholic | Portland, OR – One of the players offered by Tinkle is Central Catholic shooting guard Isaac Carr, a three-star in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-3 guard is ranked 199th in the country according to 247 Sports, and has offers from Wake Forest, Cal, Georgia Tech, Loyola Marymount, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, and plenty of other schools.
Jadyn Harris | Wing | Winston-Salem Prep | Winston-Salem, NC – Harris is a 6-foot-6 small forward prospect from North Carolina who is ranked 57th at his position in the country and 21st overall as a player in his home state. He has garnered offers from several schools across the nation, including Missouri, North Carolina State, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, and Bryant.
Alejandro Aviles | Center | Dream City Christian | Glendale, AZ – The highest-rated player in this group of offers is Alejandro Aviles, a center from Arizona who ranks 149th in the country overall, 28th in the state, and ninth at his position. Though a bit undersized at 6-foot-8, he still has tons of nationwide offers, including Houston, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas A&M, Tulsa, and Seton Hall.
Though these players have Oregon State offers, it will be tough for them to wrestle them away from the likes of schools like Wake Forest or Kansas. If the Beavers can land any of these players, it will be a huge win for Tinkle, as he has struggled a bit on the recruiting trail as of late.
Source for rankings: 247 Sports.
