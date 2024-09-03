REPORT: Football Scheduling Agreement Between Mountain West & Pac-12 "Likely" Won't Renew For 2025
On Monday evening, the Wilner Hotline and ESPN's Kyle Bonagura reported that the Mountain West Conference and the Pac-12 Conference had not reached an agreement to extend their football scheduling agreement for the 2025 season.
The two leagues currently have an agreement in place for the 2024 season that will see all 12 Mountain West member teams play either Oregon State or Washington State once. In exchange, the Pac-12 paid the Mountain West roughly $14 million.
Bonagura also reported that "there is not believed to have been any substantial talks for either Oregon State or Washington State to join one of the remaining four power conferences."
Without a continuation of this agreement into 2025, Oregon State and Washington State will have to independently fill a full schedule for next season, which could prove difficult one year out.
Per FBSchedules.com, Oregon State currently have agreements in place to face Cal, Fresno State, Texas Tech, Oregon, Houston, and Portland State. Washington State have agreements in place for Idaho, San Diego State, North Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
The two parties could still reach some sort of revised agreement for the new year, but per Wilner, "neither side felt urgency to formalize plans."
The Pac-12 still needs to add at least six schools by 2026 in order for the league to continue to be recognized by the NCAA.
