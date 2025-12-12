REPORT: Former Washington Standout Cort Dennison Named Oregon State Linebackers Coach

JaMarcus Shephard’s staff is beginning to fill up. Earlier this week, rumors swirled around new special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield , and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry . Yesterday, the school formally announced the hire of offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen .

Another name will soon join them: Cort Dennison.

First reported by OregonLive.com’s Ryan Clarke, Dennison will become Oregon State’s next linebackers coach. He’ll also serve as the staff’s co-defensive coordinator, alongside Lance Guidry.

After an all Pac-12 playing career at Washington, Dennison rocketed up the coaching ranks: first a linebackers coach gig at Edmonds Woodway HS (Edmonds, WA) in 2012, then a graduate assistant role at Western Kentucky in 2013, culminating in a four year tour across the staff at Louisville. While he coached the Cardinals’ linebackers in 2017, 247Sports spotlighted him in their 30 Under 30 coaching list .That same year, InsideTheACC included him in their Top 10 Recruiters list .

Following a season coaching outside linebackers for Mario Cristobal’s Oregon Ducks, Dennison returned to Louisville as linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator. Back in the bluegrass country, his sky-high career trajectory would soon be altered: in October 2021, he was placed on leave of absence following allegations of an extra-marital affair, threats & abuse, and stalking. Despite the dismissal of a protective order, Louisville fired Dennison after the season ended.

Dennison has spent subsequent seasons as Utah’s defensive quality control coach (2023), FCS Missouri State’s defensive coordinator (2024), and Idaho’s defensive coordinator (2025). Like many coaches on JaMarcus Shephard’s first Oregon State staff, he has a personal connection to the Beavers’ new head coach: they worked together on Bobby Petrino’s Western Kentucky staff in 2013.