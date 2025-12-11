Reports Indicate Oregon State Will Hire SEC Analyst as Defensive Coordinator

Per reporting from footballscoop.com and other outlets, Oregon State is set to hire LSU defensive analyst Lance Guidry as the program's newest defensive coordinator.

Guidry spent the 2025 season under the recently fired Brian Kelly and interim head coach Frank Wilson in Baton Rouge. The Tigers had the No. 4 scoring defense in the SEC at 18.33 points per game, and finished the regular season No. 6 in total defense with 319.67 yards per game.

MORE: State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football's Plan For 2026

A Louisiana native, Guidry played defensive back at McNeese State from 1990 to 1993. In his three decades in coaching, Guidry has made stops at his alma mater, Miami University in Ohio, Western Kentucky, Southeastern Louisiana, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, the University of Miami, and LSU. He also spent seven years in the high school ranks in his home state.

Guidry and new Beavers head coach JaMarcus Shephard served on the same staff at Western Kentucky for the 2012 season, where the Hilltoppers finished 7-6 under head coach Willie Taggart.

Throughout his career, Guidry has had several stints as a defensive coordinator and even as a head coach. Guidry has previously served as the DC at McNeese (two stints), WKU, Southeastern Louisiana, Marshall, and, most recently, Miami.

MORE: Oregon State Alum Inoke Breckterfield Returns to Coach Defensive Line

Guidry has a 22-13 record as a head coach, with a 1-1 record in bowl games. He had a stint as the interim head coach at Miami (OH) and Western Kentucky before spending three years as the head coach at McNeese from 2016 to 2019, where he had three winning seasons.

Shephard's staff is beginning to fully take shape. Alabama quarterbacks coach Mitch Dahlen will join the staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Beavers are also reportedly hiring Ricky Brumfield as their next special teams coordinator.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify