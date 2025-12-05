REPORT: Louisville Assistant Dan Rowe Joins Oregon State Defensive Staff
Just days removed from his arrival in Corvallis, Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard is assembling his 2026 coaching staff.
First reported by FootballScoop’s John Brice, Shephard is poised to hire Louisville assistant Dan Rowe as a defensive assistant coach.
Rowe’s career experience suggests a swiss army knife’s versatility. In undergrad, Rowe was a student-manager. His first coaching opportunity out of school was a video coordinator for Yale. He then spent a season coaching linebackers at former NCAA Division II Merrimack College. From there, Rowe spent a year as a graduate assistant at Wyoming, and coaching offensive lines at NCAA Division II Northern Michigan, all before beginning a long tenure under then-Western Kentucky head coach Jeff Brohm. Whatever Brohm has needed - a defensive analyst, a special teams assistant, a quality control coach, and a recruiter - Rowe has provided it.
At Western Kentucky, he connected with JaMarcus Shephard: the two coaches represented the Hilltoppers from 2014-15, then continued to work together at Washington State (2016), and Purdue (2017-21).
