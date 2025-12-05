REPORT: Louisville Assistant Dan Rowe Joins Oregon State Defensive Staff

Just days removed from his arrival in Corvallis , Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard is assembling his 2026 coaching staff.

First reported by FootballScoop’s John Brice, Shephard is poised to hire Louisville assistant Dan Rowe as a defensive assistant coach.

Rowe’s career experience suggests a swiss army knife’s versatility. In undergrad, Rowe was a student-manager. His first coaching opportunity out of school was a video coordinator for Yale. He then spent a season coaching linebackers at former NCAA Division II Merrimack College. From there, Rowe spent a year as a graduate assistant at Wyoming, and coaching offensive lines at NCAA Division II Northern Michigan, all before beginning a long tenure under then-Western Kentucky head coach Jeff Brohm. Whatever Brohm has needed - a defensive analyst, a special teams assistant, a quality control coach, and a recruiter - Rowe has provided it.

At Western Kentucky, he connected with JaMarcus Shephard: the two coaches represented the Hilltoppers from 2014-15, then continued to work together at Washington State (2016), and Purdue (2017-21).