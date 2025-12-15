REPORT: Oregon State Adds Tight Ends Coach Ryan Wallace

Another power-conference position coach is en route to Corvallis as the Beavers continue to add to their 2026 football coaching staff.

First reported by OregonLive.com’s Ryan Clarke, Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard is set to add tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Ryan Wallace to the Beavers’ coaching staff.

Wallace spent the past three seasons on Jeff Brohm’s staff at Louisville, coaching tight ends. Before that, he spent six seasons as a swiss army knife at Purdue - at various times he was quality control coach, assistant special teams coordinator, assistant offensive line coach, and eventually the Boilermakers’ tight ends coach - honing his coaching skills.

If you think Wallace has connections to Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard - through their shared mentor in Brohm - you are correct. Wallace played tight end at Western Kentucky from 2011-12 while Shephard began his Division I coaching career. Then, Wallace began his own coaching career with the Hilltoppers, grinding his way through several different jobs from 2013-15. The two coaches crossed paths once again at Purdue, and now are poised for a reunion inside the Valley Football Center.

Following Shephard's hire, the Beavers have announced a flurry of assistant coaching hires in recent weeks. This has included Director of Football Strength and Conditioning Jeff Eaton and Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Mitch Dahlen.

