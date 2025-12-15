REPORT: Oregon State Hires Wide Receivers Coach James Finley

Less than a week after making an Instagram post celebrating his daughter’s acceptance to Oregon State University, Beaver parent James Finley is about to become a Beaver coach.

First reported by OregonLive.com’s Ryan Clarke and confirmed by multiple outlets, Finley will join Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard’s staff as their wide receivers coach. He most recently served as Jay Norvell’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Colorado State.

Finley’s move marks a return to the west coast for the Southern California native (Inglewood, CA), and a homecoming to the Beaver State: after playing juco ball at Compton Community College (2004-05), Finley transferred to Oregon (2005-06). He played two seasons in green & yellow, catching 72 passes for 708 yards and two touchdowns.

After four seasons coaching wide receivers at one of high school football’s most dominant programs, Mater Dei in Orange County, Finley joined Colorado State’s staff in January 2022. He was originally hired to coach running backs, but became the school’s tight ends coach following Timmy Chang’s return to his alma mater Hawaii. Following the 2024 season, wide receivers coach & recruiting coordinator Chad Savage left for USC , so Colorado State promoted Finley to his most recent position.