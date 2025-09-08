Report: Oregon State CB Exodus Ayers' Stalking Protective Order Dismissed
Oregon State starting cornerback Exodus Ayers has missed each of the Beavers’ first two games.
While details remain murky, the results of a court hearing earlier today could inch Ayers closer to the playing field. First reported by The Oregonian and confirmed by multiple outlets, an extended stalking protective order (SPO) has been dismissed in Benton County circuit court.
Late last week it was reported that a temporary SPO had been placed against Ayers, pending the hearing today. The victim also filed a police report with the Corvallis police department, alleging physical abuse during a six-month relationship with Ayers. As of the time of this publication, the Corvallis Police have not brought forward any charges.
Over the summer, a viral TikTok video appeared to show doorbell camera footage of an unnamed Oregon State football player dragging a woman by her hair. Many commenters noted the resemblance to Ayers, and the incident drew outrage from the Oregon State student body, but no action appeared to be taken against the defensive back. When Fall camp started, Oregon State head coach Trent Bray shut down any questions about Ayers’ status, and the sophomore practiced with the Beavers’ first team defense until the week of the season opener versus California. He was a healthy scratch out of the lineup in each of the past two games.
In the Oregonian’s report today, Ayers’ attorney Andrew Noonan was quoted with a claim that the sophomore corner was suspended - something that was speculated but not publicly disclosed - Noonan said “We are trying to work on that with the university. They are suspending him until the matter is resolved, one way or another."
In his weekly press conference earlier today, Oregon State head coach Trent Bray stated that he would not discuss any specific players’ availability for Saturday’s matchup with Texas Tech. In Ayers’ absence, the Beavers have started true freshman Trey Glasper and junior transfer Jalil Tucker at their boundary corner positions.