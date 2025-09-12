REPORT: Oregon State Will Get $3.2 Million For 2028 BYU Game in Vegas
Oregon State and BYU had previously been scheduled to meet in Corvallis in 2028 as part of a home-and-home agreement between the two schools. After cancelling the Corvallis game with an amendment to the agreement back in August, both schools later agreed to play in 2028 after all as part of the 2028 Vegas Kickoff Classic. The Beavers will meet the Cougars at Allegiant Stadium on Labor Day Weekend 2028 with an exact day and time yet to be announced.
FBSchedules.com reported this week that the Beavers will receive a guaranteed payout of $3.2 million for their participation in the event.
The two sides are still scheduled to play in Provo, Utah on September 25, 2027.
2028's matchup will be the twelfth overall meeting between Oregon State and BYU in football. The Beavers lead the all-time series 6-5 and last met in 2012, a 42-24 win for Oregon State.
The Beavers last played at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl, a memorable 30-3 win over the Florida Gators.
Oregon State's 2028 non-conference schedule also includes a home game against the Idaho Vandals and a road date at the University of New Mexico. While Oregon State are finishing their final season without a conference schedule (at least for now) in 2025, the Pac-12 will resume operations with a new lineup starting with the 2026-2027 school year.
The Beavers have started the 2025 season 0-2 under head coach Trent Bray and travel to face BYU's conference mates Texas Tech this Saturday.
