REPORT: QB Braden Atkinson Re-Signs with Oregon State for 2027 Season

Through 9 games, Braden Atkinson's 2026 season has felt like a blissful dream.



Today, Oregon State's record-breaking sophomore gunslinger extended that dream one more year. First reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel, the nation's leading passer has signed an agreement to return to Oregon State for the 2027 season.

During last week's loss to Texas State, Atkinson eclipsed 3000 passing yards on the season - the sixth Beaver ever to reach that mark - and finished the game with 3169 passing yards, currently the highest total in NCAA Division I FBS. Additionally, his 25 touchdown passes are currently tied for 4th most in the country.



The Mercer transfer arrived at Oregon State in mid-January, and was only offered the chance to compete with returning starting quarterback Maalik Murphy. In late August, the newcomer emerged victorious. Two days after reports swirled that he had won the Beavers' starting quarterback job, Atkinson spoke with an assembly of local media, explaining that his play style derived from Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

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"Just being a little shorter quarterback. His IQ of the game was so high, how he attacked every game going to film. He knew the answers to the test before he even took them, before the ball was even snapped. He knew what coverage they were in. [I'm] just trying to emulate my game after him, and really just build my game."



Beaver Nation saw that comparison right away in a season-opening shootout loss to then top-25 ranked Houston. In a nationally-televised thriller, Atkinson completed 27 of 44 passes for 359 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 rushing touchdown, and no interceptions. The following week, Atkinson eclipsed 400 passing yards in a narrow defeat to top-25 ranked Texas Tech.

Another milestone occurred at Colorado State in the Beavers' Pac-12 opener: Atkinson threw for 300+ yards once again, while also setting Oregon State's school record for consecutive completions (16) in one game, and consecutive completions to begin a game (also 16). Up until last Saturday - a game which saw the sophomore leave early with a hand injury - he broke the 300 yard barrier in all 8 of Oregon State's prior games this season.



That hand injury has cast doubt upon his availability Saturday in a must-win game against Boise State. Following last Saturday's loss, Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard briefly offered that team doctors "would take a look at it". Shephard offered more of the same in yesterday's weekly presser:

"Like usual, most of these guys get banged up a little bit throughout the games, so we go through each week after each game and try to get them back to normal. Hopefully he'll be ready to go this weekend."



Regardless of whether the Mercer transfer plays this weekend, today's report cements his future in Corvallis for 2027.