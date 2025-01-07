State of the Beavs: A 4-Star Tight End Comes Home + The WCC Gets Tougher
The 2025 calendar year got off to a great start for Oregon State football with the commitment of former Miami Hurricanes tight end Riley Williams via the transfer portal. Williams is a former Portland Central Catholic product who finished his high school career at IMG Academy, but the 6'6" bruiser is headed home to give Trent Bray's squad a boost. Your host Matt Bagley dives into what Williams can bring to the table as well as some of the Beavs' other recent pieces. Plus, both Beaver basketball squads have tough months ahead of them, including a #18 Gonzaga team that comes to Corvallis to January 16. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
