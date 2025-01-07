Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: A 4-Star Tight End Comes Home + The WCC Gets Tougher

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Sep 1, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Riley Williams (88) runs with the football as Miami Redhawks defensive back Eli Blakey (16) attempts a tackle during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Riley Williams (88) runs with the football as Miami Redhawks defensive back Eli Blakey (16) attempts a tackle during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 calendar year got off to a great start for Oregon State football with the commitment of former Miami Hurricanes tight end Riley Williams via the transfer portal. Williams is a former Portland Central Catholic product who finished his high school career at IMG Academy, but the 6'6" bruiser is headed home to give Trent Bray's squad a boost. Your host Matt Bagley dives into what Williams can bring to the table as well as some of the Beavs' other recent pieces. Plus, both Beaver basketball squads have tough months ahead of them, including a #18 Gonzaga team that comes to Corvallis to January 16. Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

TRANSFER PORTAL: Miami Tight End Riley Williams Commits To Oregon State

PREVIEW: Oregon State Men's Basketball at Santa Clara

REALIGNMENT: 3 Options for the Pac-12 Conference

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football