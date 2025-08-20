Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Are Oregon State Ready For Week 1? + Week Zero is Here

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray gets interviewed after the Oregon State Spring Game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, April 29, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State head coach Trent Bray gets interviewed after the Oregon State Spring Game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, April 29, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State football are only one more week away from the start of their 2025 season. At this point, it sounds very possible that Oregon State will be without receiver Darrius Clemons. What other unanswered questions await Oregon State football in the final week of fall camp?

Your host Matt Bagley dives in this week and gives you the rundown on the teams are playing in Week Zero, the official start of the 2025 FBS season. You'll also hear some quotes from Trent Bray, Kharyee Marshall, and a few of the Beavers' key players in the new campaign.

Go Beavs.

